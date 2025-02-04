How many times has Trevor Noah hosted the Grammys? Explored

Several things were different at the Grammys 2025, but it was certainly not the show's host: Trevor Noah. The actor, comedian, and television host returned once again on February 2, 2025, to host one of the biggest evenings for musicians across the globe. This marked his fifth time hosting the event, having previously done so in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Noah's jokes and comments at the ceremony garnered a wide range of reactions from the audience, some positive and some negative, which can be found all over the internet.

For instance, during a monologue, Trevor Noah took a jab at the current political climate in the US and said:

“We're going to be honoring the best in music as voted on by the 13,000 members of the Recording Academy... and 20 million illegal immigrants."

Trending

This comment was met with an eye roll from American rapper and singer Doechii who was nominated across multiple categories at the awards.

Noah also said some other things along the same lines. However, the reaction to the same was quite different. For example, he said:

“And who knows, through the power of AI, one day we could get another Rihanna album."

To this, the audience erupted in loud cheers.

Grammys 2025 saw Trevor Noah take the stage as host for the fifth consecutive year

Shakira was in attendance at the Grammys 2025 (Image via Getty)

The Grammys 2025 took place on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This marked the 22nd time the event had been held at this location. The event was star-studded, featuring appearances from artists such as Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Beyoncé, Doechii, Chapelle Roan, and Charli XCX.

The 2025 Grammys featured top artists delivering visually stunning performances. Host Trevor Noah, in his fifth consecutive year, aimed to keep the event fun, but his jokes had mixed reactions—some hit, while others fell flat.

Expand Tweet

One notable joke besides the ones already mentioned that sparked criticism among audiences involved Shakira. While addressing the audiences watching from home Trevor Noah quipped:

"Shakira! The only thing out of Colombia that’s not a class-A felony."

This comment did not sit well with many netizens, as evidenced by the backlash on social media platforms such as X, where users criticized Noah for his choice of humor.

Also read: 7 shows to watch if you liked The Recruit season 2

About Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah hosted the Grammys 2025 (Image via Getty)

Trevor Noah is a comedian, writer, producer, actor, and television host from South Africa. He is widely recognized for his political commentary, which he incorporates into nearly all his public roles.

Although he began his career in 2002, Noah became particularly famous for his time on the American late-night talk and news show, The Daily Show. He is especially known for his satirical perspectives on the news and his frequent critiques of those in power.

Noah started on the show in 2015 and wrapped up his time there in 2022 (7 years), following Jon Stewart's tenure from 1999 to 2015 (16 years). Craig Kilborn was the host before this between 1996 and 1998 (2 years).

Also read: 5 best August Carter performances to watch if you loved him in Hooligan.

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV Shows and Movies as 2025 commences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback