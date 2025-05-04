How old was Joel when he died in The Last of Us season 2? Details explored

It has been over a week since the second episode of The Last of Us season 2 was released on HBO on April 20, 2025. However, the show's audience is still reacting to a major character's death in the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

Those who have watched The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 know that Joel Miller was killed in the episode by Abby, who has been meaning to avenge her father's death on him for a long time. However, many do not know how old Joel was when he was killed by Abby, which has become a topic of discussion among many.

Based on the given timeline in The Last of Us series, Joel should be 61 years old when he dies in season 2 of the show.

Joel is approximately 61 years old in The Last of Us season 2

When Pedro Pascal's Joel Miller was first introduced in the first season of The Last of Us, he had just celebrated his 36th birthday. The date of the event was mentioned to be September 23, 2003. Following this, the pandemic caused by the Cordyceps outbreak took over, resulting in his daughter's death the very next day.

After that, when Joel met Ellie, the show's timeline suggested that approximately twenty years had passed. This means that at the time, Joel was approximately 56 years old. Given that the events of The Last of Us are set exactly five years after the events of the first season, Joel should be approximately 61 years old when he dies.

Abby is approximately 24 years old when she kills Joel

When Joel killed Abby's father at the end of The Last of Us season 1, she was 19 years old. As previously mentioned, the events of The Last of Us season 2 take place 5 years after the events of the show's first season.

This means that Abby is approximately 24 years old in the current season, which is also her age at the time she kills Joel.

Ellie is approximately 19 years old when Joel is killed

Ellie is still a teenager in The Last of Us season 2 (Image via HBO)

When Joel and Ellie first paired up in 2023, Ellie was only 14 years old. In season 2 of the show, which is set five years after season 1, Ellie is approximately 19 years old.

This means that, in terms of her age, Ellie is already an adult. However, she has one more year left until she is no longer a teenager.

About The Last of Us season 2

The Last of Us season 2 is written by Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, and Halley Gross. Episodes of the show are directed by Craig Mazin, Mark Mylod, Peter Hoar, Kate Herron, Stephen Williams, Neil Druckmann, and Nina Lopez-Corrado. The overall synopsis of the show, according to HBO, is as such:

"In 2003, a parasitic fungal infection ravaged the planet, turning humans into violent creatures known as the Infected. Twenty years later, hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the rebel Fireflies."

It continues:

"Season 2 of The Last of Us picks up five years after the events of Season 1. Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."

The Last of Us season 2 is currently on air on HBO and streaming on Max.

