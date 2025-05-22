How old is Tessa Angermeier? All about Ben Savage's wife as Boy Meets World star's set to welcome a baby

Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier are expecting their first child together. The duo exchanged vows in California in 2023, and the latter is currently employed at Ben Soleimani as a graphic designer, as per People magazine.
The Boy Meets World star took to his Instagram handle to share the pregnancy news on May 21, 2025, where he and Tessa were spotted posing together. The pair also had a few photos of an ultrasound and were standing in the middle of a road surrounded by pine trees, and the caption reads:
“Arriving this fall.”
According to US Magazine, Tessa Angermeier is 30 years old. She also posted the same photos through her account. The lineup also included a close-up of the ultrasound, with both Savage and she can be seen placing their hands on top of the picture, flaunting their wedding rings.
Although Tessa did not reveal anything about the baby’s gender, she seemingly hinted at a possible due date by writing:
“November can’t come soon enough [red heart emoji].”
Apart from this, Tessa also commented below Ben’s post, calling him her best friend. Moreover, Netizens were spotted sending their best wishes to the duo, and this included some popular personalities from the entertainment industry, including Danica McKellar.
Tessa Angermeier: Career, marriage, and other details
The Owensville, Indiana, native came into the spotlight after she tied the knot with Ben Savage. While her husband has been active in the entertainment industry, Tessa Angermeier has established herself as a graphic designer, as stated by People on March 16, 2023.
The official website of The Org says that Tessa Angermeier enrolled at Indiana University Bloomington after completing her primary studies at Gibson Southern High School. However, she has kept the details of her other family members away from the spotlight. According to The Org, she was initially working for Live Nation as a Marketing Assistant in 2013.
She also became a Talent Agent for the Los Angeles-based Danny Rose. As mentioned, she is now working for Ben Soleimani as a graphic designer and served in a similar position at Fireband Live and The Growlers. In addition, she was also a merchandise manager and tour manager for The Growlers, where she worked for around two years from 2018.
Ben Savage and Tessa Angermeier's love story dates back to 2018, when the latter was first spotted with the Car Babes star on an Instagram post, as per People.
According to the magazine, the couple was romantically linked for almost four years before getting married. The same outlet revealed the news of their engagement in January 2023, and a representative for Ben said at the time that the actor and Tessa were enjoying the moment with family members and close friends.
The pair’s wedding ceremony was held the following month. Stylist Chloe Engelhardt reportedly shared a few pictures from the occasion on Instagram. Tessa Angermeier opted for a sleeveless gown for the main ceremony and later appeared in a white flapper-inspired outfit while she danced with Savage, as per People magazine.
Meanwhile, Ben Savage is well-known for his appearances on shows like Girl Meets World and Criminal Minds. He has been a part of some films, including Clifford, Little Monsters, and Palo Alto. He portrayed minor roles in other shows such as Without a Trace, Shake It Up, Still the King, Homeland, and more.