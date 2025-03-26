How to watch Aum: The Cult At The End Of The World? Digital release date, platforms, and more

The documentary Aum: The Cult at the End of the World analyzes the birth and death of Japan's Aum Shinrikyo apocalypse cult that conducted the fatal 1995 Tokyo subway sarin gas attack. It resulted in the deaths of 14 individuals and injury to thousands.

The documentary, produced by Ben Braun and Chiaki Yanagimoto, follows the group's evolution from a yoga school established by Shoko Asahara in 1984 to a terror group. For those who would like to see this documentary, it was released theatrically on March 19, 2025, and is available to rent digitally from March 28, 2025.

Digital Release Platforms

From March 28, 2025, Aum: The Cult at the End of the World will start streaming worldwide on major platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Vudu. The services are accessible far and wide and offer flexible viewing options to audiences across the globe. On Amazon Prime Video, one requires an active Prime membership.

Plans are available at ₹299 monthly, ₹599 every three months, ₹1,499 per year, or ₹599 per year for a mobile-only plan. These plans offer access to Prime Video content as well as other perks, such as free shipping on Amazon orders.

Apple TV+ offers a one-month subscription rate of $9.99 that gives audience members access to the service's repository of original documentaries, films, and shows.

Content may be streamed onto different devices from within the Apple TV app. Vudu employs pay-per-view model with no monthly subscription fees. You're allowed to rent or buy movies, and rents often range between $0.99 and $5.99. Vudu is only available in the U.S., so foreign viewers may need a VPN to access it.

On Google Play Movies (Google TV), Aum: The Cult at the End of the World can be rented or purchased by customers. The price varies according to format (SD, HD, UHD), and rented material can be downloaded for viewing offline. According to reports, audiences can purchase or stream the documentary on these sites as they like.

For those who like physical copies, the April 1, 2025, DVD release is available. Pre-orders have already begun through channels like Kino Lorber. This choice is for collectors or viewers who like to have something tangible in their hands.

Theatrical screenings of Aum: The Cult at the End of the World

The film was released theatrically in a limited capacity on March 19, 2025. The film is part of the highlight screening spots within the IFC Center in New York City. The theatrical release will continue up to and including March 27, 2025.

Expand Tweet

During this period, attendees of various showtimes are given the sole opportunity to participate in post-screening Q&A sessions with filmmakers Ben Braun and Chiaki Yanagimoto. These episodes provide further information on the making of the film and its analysis of extremism.

Aum: The Cult at the End of the World takes approximately 123 minutes and features interviews with survivors, former members of the cult, and journalists who covered Aum Shinrikyo in detail. It comes in both English and Japanese with English subtitles to cater to international audiences.

Aum: The Cult at the End of the World was released on the big screens on March 19, 2025. March 27 marks the close of its theater release, and its Q&A sessions with its directors are shown as part of its limited shows.

