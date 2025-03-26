How to watch Bad Romance - A Special Edition of 20/20? All streaming options explored 

ABC is set to release season 2 of Bad Romance - A Special Edition of 20/20. Each episode will unravel true crime cases based on love stories gone wrong. Each special is filled with deception, passion, and betrayal, giving the audience a chilling insight into real-life cases.

Viewers can expect exclusive interviews, expert analysis, never-before-seen footage, and legal insight throughout the season. Experts also provide a psychological breakdown of the motivations behind these crimes.

The first episode of Bad Romance - A Special Edition of 20/20 premiered on March 25, 2025, at 10 pm ET in the United States of America. New episodes will air live on ABC every Tuesday and will be available to stream on Hulu a day later.

Viewing options for Bad Romance - A Special Edition of 20/20

1) Live Telecast

Episodes are scheduled to air every Tuesday on ABC at 10 pm ET in the United States of America. For locals, ABC is available for most cable and satellite TV providers.

2) Streaming

Viewers can still watch Bad Romance - A Special Edition of 20/20 live or stream it later on streaming services such as Hulu, Fubo TV, and DIRECTV.

Audiences can subscribe to Fubo TV for $74.99/month, including a free trial. DIRECTV's base package is available at $64.99/month with a five-day free trial. The Hulu app's plan starts at $9.99/month, and Live TV is also available with the $99.99/month package.

No-cost viewing option and a guide for viewers outside the US

Free trials are offered by many platforms, which audiences can use to either watch live or stream Bad Romance - A Special Edition of 20/20. Services that offer free trials are:

FuboTV

DIRECTV

Hulu

For international audiences, although season 1 is available on Apple TV, season 2 is limited to the United States only so far. Viewers can still use a VPN and sign up for any of the above-mentioned streaming services. ExpressVPN and NordVPN are among the safest options for users.

Everything we know so far about the release schedule

The first episode of Bad Romance - A Special Edition of 20/20 aired on March 25, 2025. The installment consists of eight episodes, with each episode airing live every Tuesday on ABC only.

Here's a list of all the episodes, along with the release date and time:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date Release Time. 1 No Tomorrow Tue, March 25, 2025 (Released) 10 pm ET 2 Web of Lies Tue, April 1, 2025 10 pm ET 3 Love you to Death Tue, April 8, 2025 10 pm ET 4 TBD Tue, April 15, 2025 10 pm ET 5 TBD Tue, April 22, 2025 10 pm ET 6 TBD Tue, April 29, 2025 10 pm ET 7 TBD Tue, May 6, 2025 10 pm ET 8 TBD Tue, May 13, 2025 10 pm ET

What is Bad Romance - A Special Edition of 20/20 all about?

Laura Grillo pictured her fiancé, John Makris (Image via abcnews.com)

ABC's Bad Romance is a limited series of 20/20, with anchors David Muir and Amy Robach guiding the audience through gut-wrenching real-life cases. Each episode features a fresh true crime story presented to the audience with interviews, unseen footage, and insights from authorities and subject experts.

The show returned for its second season, with stories based on romance gone wrong that resulted in an act of crime. The first episode, titled No Tomorrow, is based on the murder of a young bride-to-be from Dallas named Laura Grillo. It explains how John Makris, her fiancé, hired people from his work to murder her in cold blood. Viewers can stream the episode on the Hulu app to delve further into the case.

As per IMDb, the second episode is titled Web of Lies, which will cover another complex case of crime caused by difficulties in the relationship. The episode is scheduled to air live on ABC at 10 pm ET on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in the United States of America. It will be available for streaming the following day.

Stay tuned for more updates on true crime shows, movies, and documentaries.

