How to watch Happy Face at home? All streaming options explored

Happy Face is an eight-part drama series inspired by Melissa G. Moore's true story. At the tender age of fifteen, she found out that her father is the serial killer known as the Happy Face Killer.

The show reflects Melissa's journey to sort out the shocking crimes of her father and struggle with her own identity. It portrays the deep emotional repercussions of discovering a dreadful family secret alongside the difficulties of reconciling love and horror.

Notably, the series will premiere on March 20, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+. Two initial episodes will be available for streaming on that date, following which the rest will be released weekly on Thursdays, until the season finale on May 1, 2025.

At the present time, Happy Face will only be available on Paramount+, since there has been no announcements regarding the show's availability on other platforms. Viewers can stream it online through the official Paramount+ website or app.

According to the official description from Paramount+, the series provides an intimate insight into Melissa G. Moore's life, inspired by true events. It portrays her struggle to come to terms with her father's identity and the media frenzy surrounding his crimes. While the series is rooted in actual events, certain elements may be dramatized for narrative purposes.

Happy Face will be available on Paramount+

As mentioned, Happy Face is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on March 20, 2025. The first two episodes will be available on the release date, with new episodes dropping weekly every Thursday until May 1, 2025. As of now, the series will not be available on any other streaming platform.

Paramount+ is accessible in multiple countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and several European regions. Viewers can watch Happy Face through the Paramount+ website or app by subscribing to a plan.

The ad-supported Essential plan in the US costs $4.99 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $9.99 a month. Regional differences may exist in availability and cost.

To stay updated on any future streaming options for Happy Face, fans can check Paramount+’s official website or announcements from the platform.

What is the story of Melissa G. Moore?

Annaleigh Ashford will be playing Melissa in the series (Image via Paramount+)

Melissa G. Moore was born and raised in Spokane, Washington, with her father, Keith Hunter Jesperson, aka the Happy Face Killer. After their parents divorced in 1990, she and her siblings moved out from their home with their mother. Moore, whose father was arrested in 1995, resolved to hide her father's identity and even decided to change her name so as to have nothing to do with the crimes.

Moore has penned in her best-selling memoir, Shattered Silence, the truly inspirational survival story of a resilient person. She has also appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show, telling the audience how she emerged from life's challenges.

Today, Moore works with crime survivors, helping them tell their stories through memoirs and media. She hosts writing retreats and serves as an expert and speaker on topics such as recovery from trauma, domestic violence, and serial violent crimes.

In addition, Moore is an Emmy-nominated host, executive producer, and creator. She contributed to the creation of the A&E series Monster In My Family, which examines the lives of those who have ties to infamous criminals and the ways in which this has affected their trajectories.

Watch Happy Face as it releases on March 20, 2025, on Paramount+.

