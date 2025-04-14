Hulu’s Paradise sparks intense fan reactions after Billy Pace’s unexpected plot twist

Created by Dan Fogelman, Hulu's Paradise premiered on January 26, 2025, with the first episode. The next two dropped on January 28,. on Beavers' character, Agent William 'Billy' Pace, immediately won fans' favor.

However, episode 4, titled Agent Billy Pace, ended with a major plot twist that took the audience aback. For instance, one fan on Reddit wrote:

"My man Billy never stood a chance."

Other fans responded with similar sentiments.

"Seriously I almost wish they made them less likable so we didn’t feel nearly as bad when they get killed off" - one fan wrote.

"Still mad about" - another mused.

"I was sad they killed him." - one fan wrote.

Fans continued expressing their disappointment over Billy being killed.

"Billy and Cal are my favorite characters, so for them to die is disappointing to me" - another fan added.

"I really thought they were building him up to be an important figure in the series, but out of nowhere....dead." - another fan wrote.

"Billy and Cal. Both got s**t on by life and love and then got killed." - another fan mused.

How did Billy get killed in Paradise episode 4?

In episode 4, Billy had threatened to expose Samantha 'Sinatra' Redmond's secrets, which would have disrupted the community of Paradise. Sinatra didn't take this well and told him that she would take away everything he loved.

Billy told Sinatra she would have to send the "biggest motherf***ker" she had if she hoped to take him down. When he went back home from the carnival, his girlfriend and colleague, Agent Jane Driscoll, had him drink poisoned beer.

As she watched Billy die, Jane repeated the line that he had told Sinatra about sending her best comrade. This confirmed that she works for Sinatra and is her most dangerous operative. It was also clear that she never loved Billy. So, the moment he threatened Sinatra, it was over for him.

Jon Beavers revealed that the Paradise cast and crew campaigned for Billy Pace to live

This Is Us TV series creator Dan Fogelman is widely known for hitting fans with the most unexpected twists in his projects. So, while unexpected, Billy Pace getting killed off might not have been entirely surprising, considering he's the creator and also one of the executive producers of Paradise.

Just like fans believe that Billy Pace deserved better, the cast and crew also think the same. In an interview with CinemaBlend published on February 5, 2025, actor Jon Beavers said:

"That (death) scene, you know, everybody going into it was so supportive and so sweet. And there was a lot of ‘Let Billy Live’ campaigning around the set. It was awesome, man. It was just such an incredible time."

Beavers added that under Fogelman and Sterling K. Brown's leadership, everyone was very invested in the making of the show. He also said that the set was welcoming and didn't feel like work.

Beavers said that Paradise gave Billy a second chance at a normal life and redemption. Billy's life in the real world was quite difficult. So, while everyone else misses the real world, he was feeling alright with where he was.

Paradise season 1 is available to stream on Hulu.

