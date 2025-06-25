"I feel like a total fraud”— Charlie Cox talks about his voiceover in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox earned praise for his role as the superhero Daredevil/Matt Murdock in the Disney+ revival series Daredevil: Born Again. The show, released in March 2025, got rave reviews and put Cox in the limelight for bringing the blind lawyer with special senses to life once again after a long wait.

However, Daredevil: Born Again is not the only reason he is making headlines. He voices the character Gustave in the hit video game, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Although his performance has been praised, the award-winning star has some qualms about it.

On June 24, 2025, during his appearance at the Washington State Summer Con, he said:

"I don’t mean to minimize it in any way, it’s so cool, apparently the game is awesome. I’m not a gamer, I have no idea, I haven’t played it. My agent asked me if I wanted to go and do a voice-over. I was in the studio for four hours, maybe. People keep saying how amazing it is, and congratulations, and I feel like a total fraud."

What is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 about?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a third-person turn-based role-playing video game set in a dark fantasy Belle Époque. Charlie Cox's character, Gustave, is a resourceful engineer with a mechanical arm. Other notable voice actors include Andy Serkis, Ben Starr, and Rich Keeble.

Released on April 24, 2025, the game follows the volunteers of Expedition 33, who embark on the journey to destroy the Paintress, an entity that destroys those at or above an ever-decreasing age in an event called the Gommage.

This marked Cox's first video game voice role. He has previously voiced Daredevil in two episodes of the Disney+ animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which was released in January 2025.

Charlie Cox on how his relationship with Daredevil has changed over the years

Charlie Cox was 18 when he began working as a professional actor, and his first film role was in Dot the i, which was released in 2003. He appeared in numerous movies and shows before he was cast as the titular character in Netflix's Daredevil in 2015. The show came to an end in 2018 after three seasons.

Since then, Cox reprised the character in several Marvel projects before the show was revived with this year's Daredevil: Born Again. In an interview with Collider published in May 2025, the King of Thieves actor reflected on how his relationship with the character has changed.

"The tricky thing that I’ve found when you’re playing a character for this many years is, when I started, it was very clear to me how different Matt Murdock was from myself, and it did feel like showing up to work, particularly with that character," Cox said.

He further added:

"What’s happening now [going into Season 2] is that the suit of armor that I would put on, I’ve been doing it for so long now, it doesn’t feel like I’m putting a suit of armor on."

Charlie Cox shared that now his biggest challenge is holding back from doing too much and instead trusting that the subtle connection between himself and the character remains true to what it has always been.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available for purchase on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

