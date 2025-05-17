“I grew up on NCIS Tuesdays” — Fans rejoice as NCIS shows are moved to Tuesdays in new fall schedule

NCIS shows have been a staple of CBS’s lineup since the franchise's debut in 2003. Over the years, it has grown into a sprawling franchise, including spin-offs like NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney.

Its consistent presence and engaging plots have earned it a devoted following. For many, the program became a Tuesday night ritual, anchoring the evening with episodes that kept audiences coming back week after week.

Fans are rejoicing as CBS has announced that all NCIS shows will return to Tuesday nights in the upcoming fall 2025 schedule. This change brings back a sense of familiarity and excitement, as the franchise will take over the entire Tuesday night block.

From 8 to 11 p.m. ET/PT, the flagship NCIS series will run successively with NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney. This move reverses a previous change that shocked and disappointed many viewers: NCIS was shifted to Mondays in 2021. The return to Tuesdays reflects CBS's revived confidence in the franchise's ability to generate strong ratings.

The internet quickly buzzed with fan reactions about the NCIS move. On Reddit, one fan said:

“I grew up on NCIS Tuesdays, so I’m so happy.”

This comment resonated with many others who shared nostalgic feelings.

“I know this is weird but it almost makes me emotional thinking about high school and middle school growing up watching all 3 shows before bed on Tuesdays,” a fan wrote.

“It’s back in its rightful place,” another comment read.

“Whoa it's been a looooong time since it was like this.....digging the nostalgic vibes.” one netizen commented.

Enthusiasm was clear in short bursts of joy with thoughtful observations like:

“It makes sense to move NCIS to Tuesday since it frees up Mondays for CBS.”

More about NCIS shows

The NCIS franchise includes several interconnected series that explore criminal cases involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The flagship show, NCIS, has been on the air since 2003, consistently delivering compelling stories that blend procedural drama with character-driven plots.

NCIS: Origins, a newer addition, offers fresh perspectives on the franchise’s universe and recently wrapped up a successful first season. NCIS: Sydney brings the action to Australia, adding international flair and unique cases that expand the franchise’s reach.

Starting in fall 2025, CBS will air all three NCIS shows on Tuesdays from 8 to 11 p.m. This move revives a long-standing tradition, as the franchise originally dominated Tuesday nights for nearly 20 years until 2021.

When NCIS was moved to Mondays, many viewers found it less convenient, especially with conflicts like Monday Night Football. Now, with the FBI shows scaling down and moving to Mondays, NCIS reclaims Tuesday nights with a full three-hour block, creating a dedicated NCIS night.

This scheduling change also reflects CBS’s strategic adjustments based on viewership patterns and franchise strengths. NCIS linear ratings declined somewhat after the Monday move, while FBI maintained strong Tuesday ratings.

The return of NCIS to Tuesdays seeks to build the franchise's position by capitalizing on nostalgic viewing patterns. The complete lineup can now provide an engaging experience for fans every Tuesday night as NCIS: Sydney shifts from midseason to a fall debut.

CBS’s strategic move

CBS initially moved the NCIS shows from its Tuesday night slot in 2021 to make room for the FBI franchise, which had three shows airing on Tuesdays. At the time, the decision made sense as FBI: International expanded the lineup. However, with FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted now canceled, CBS has reversed course.

The new fall 2025 schedule places FBI shows on Mondays and gives NCIS shows the full Tuesday night. This switch also frees Monday nights for CBS’s comedy block and maximizes ratings potential, especially against competitive programming like Monday Night Football. The decision underscores the enduring popularity of NCIS and its ability to anchor a strong franchise night.

Stay tuned for further updates on NCIS shows and similar projects as the year progresses.

