The NCIS franchise could benefit dearly from the new slot change. Here’s how 

The NCIS franchise has been among the most successful police procedural drama series of all time. The franchise was started in 2003, and now has multiple successful spinoffs and a prequel.

CBS recently released its fall schedule for 2025, revealing the new time and day slot of the shows, as reported by TV Line. NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney will now be aired back-to-back on Tuesdays. The new schedule and timings can greatly benefit in managing the storylines of the expansive NCISverse that has been continuously growing bigger.

Read on for more details on the topic.

Multiple NCIS franchise shows have been shifted to Tuesdays

As mentioned above, CBS unveiled its schedule for the fall TV season this Wednesday, as per TVLine. The most notable part of the schedule was that three of the NCISverse shows have been moved to Tuesdays. NCIS, which used to air on Monday at 9 pm Eastern Time, has been moved to Tuesdays at 8 pm.

The show was followed by its prequel, which previously aired at 10 pm Eastern Time. NCIS: Origins will now air on Tuesdays at 9 pm. ET. Both shows will be followed by their Sydney counterpart, now scheduled at 10 pm. It used to air on Fridays at 8 pm ET.

Benefits of the new schedule for the franchise

Since its inception, the franchise has gradually expanded into a dynamic universe that often has crossovers between shows. NCISverse will have a total of seven shows from this September, with the premiere of Tony and Ziva. Having three series air, one after the other, can be great for the franchise as it would give the makers freedom for more crossovers.

It becomes tricky for fans to follow mixed storylines when there is a gap between the shows. However, the new schedule would encourage more collaborations and engaging stories.

Fans have plenty to look forward to as the franchise continues

With the prequel series turning out to be a hit, with favourable reviews from the critics, NCISverse continues to be CBS's most popular content. NCIS season 22 ended on a heartbreaking note as Carla Morino killed Parker's father. She wanted to take revenge for her son's death, for which she blamed Parker for revealing her truth of being a criminal.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see how Parker will process his grief and bring Carla to justice. With LaRoche gone, McGee could finally become the Deputy Director.

The prequel series, led by Austin Stowell, similarly ended on a dark note as the blooming romance between Gibbs and Lala might have ended, as Lala got into a car accident. She tried to save a little girl, due to which he car flipped, severely injuring her. Whether she made it or not has been left for the second season to reveal.

Another thing to look forward to for the franchise fans is the new show, Tony and Ziva. Both characters, played by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, respectively, used to be fan favourites, and their return after 12 years is eagerly awaited.

Tony and Ziva, that is set in Europe, would explore their personal relationship and family life, while they get back in action.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the upcoming NCISverse shows on CBS, such as Tony and Ziva.

