In a new interview, Eric McCormack reflected on his time filming for his latest show, Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. In US Weekly's March 1, 2025, publication, the actor, who plays Kevin Anderson in the show, revealed that he likes anything that has to do with a lot of secrets.

His full quote about the same read something like this:

"The important thing about a show like this, but particularly the way that Anthony Horowitz wrote this one, is that everybody’s got a secret and we don’t get to see, we’re not privy to what it is. They’re all mysterious characters to us and to each other. And that’s what I loved. I love anything with secrets.”

He builds upon that idea and relates it to his role in the show. Talking about his character, Kevin, he mentions that he quite evidently has had some traumatic experiences that he cannot talk about.

He also mentions how his character is "clearly a doctor but not really willing to carry that forward." He also mentions how the show does not offer any justification for the same.

What did Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue Eric McCormack say about secrets?

During an exclusive conversation with US Weekly, Eric McCormack, who stars in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, shared his appreciation for the show's multiple ongoing secrets.

He praised Anthony Horowitz, the creator and screenplay writer of the show, for his storytelling techniques.

McCormack talked about how captivating it was to read the story, as the mysteries were just as unknown to him as they were to the characters on screen.

What did Eric McCormack say about his experience filming Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue?

During the conversation with US Weekly, Eric McCormack divulged that filming for Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue took place in the Canary Islands. He also revealed that while certain elements at the location they filmed in were kept as it was to replicate the Mexican jungle, some had to be built from scratch. He said:

"It’s a terrible secret to tell, but the truth is the island we shot on, there’s no jungle there. It’s volcanic. So it’s mostly a state-of-the-art studio. It’s just that they created this incredible jungle for us to be in."

He also added that although most of the location was made up, it adapted to its surroundings and started developing an ecosystem of its own. He mentioned one instance during which he screamed at the props enquiring about the bugs that were around them. He said:

"I mean, bugs are crawling on us, and I was yelling at props going, ‘Did you provide bugs?’”

He then remembered, realizing that bugs were coming on their own and that whatever was happening was happening without any human intervention.

About Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is a thriller series on MGM+ that premiered on March 2, 2025. Its plot chronicles a plane crash that leads to nine strangers being stranded in a Mexican jungle. The event leads to further mysteries as people start dying under unknown circumstances.

The show features Eric McCormack, Peter Gadiot, Ángel López-Silva, and Sebastián Capitán Viveros in crucial roles. They play the characters of Kevin Anderson, Carlos García Méndez, Captain Gabriel Vega, and Private Ignacio López, respectively.

The show also features other actors in crucial roles. These include David Ajala as Zack Ellis, Lydia Wilson as Sonja Blair, Adam Long as Dan Maclean, Jan Le as Amy Maclean, Siobhán McSweeney as Lisa Davies, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Travis Davies.

The next episode of Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue arrives on MGM+ on March 9, 2025.

