"I didn't really experience the physical symptoms”- When Olivia Culpo opened up about her fight with endometriosis

Olivia Culpo is an actress, model, and former Miss Universe who spent more than a decade struggling with undiagnosed endometriosis. She spoke about her 12-year journey on the SHE MD Podcast (March 4, 2025) and recalled how multiple doctors dismissed her symptoms as normal menstrual pain.

"I didn't really experience the physical symptoms" - Culpo on SHE MD Podcast.

Olivia Culpo's endometriosis symptoms, like lower back pain, bloating, and rectal bleeding, were initially misdiagnosed. She was later diagnosed with rectovaginal endometriosis by Dr. Thais Aliabadi. PubMed (2003) states the average diagnosis takes 9–11 years. Culpo advocates for early diagnosis, surgery, and hormonal treatment.

In an interview with NIH MedlinePlus Magazine (October 19, 2023) she described her 2020 surgery as life-changing. She was finally able to take control of her health and daily life.

When Olivia Culpo said "I didn't really experience the physical symptoms" on SHE MD Podcast (March 4, 2025), she was pointing out something that often gets overlooked in endometriosis cases. Her symptoms didn’t immediately seem like they were related to a gynecological issue.

Instead of the usual menstrual cramps people associate with the condition, she dealt with severe lower back pain, rectal bleeding, and constant bloating. Because of that, doctors kept misdiagnosing her or brushing off her concerns. It took years of frustration before she finally got a proper diagnosis through laparoscopic surgery.

Endometriosis is a chronic gynaecological condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows in places it shouldn't. PubMed (2022) explains that it can spread to the ovaries, fallopian tubes, bladder, and intestines, leading to inflammation and pain.

The symptoms aren’t always predictable. Some women experience severe pelvic pain and painful periods, while others deal with fertility issues or even symptoms that mimic irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Culpo’s long wait for answers isn’t unusual. PubMed (2003) reports that the average time to get diagnosed is 9 to 11 years. That’s because endometriosis symptoms overlap with other conditions, leading to frequent misdiagnoses.

PubMed (2006) notes that there’s no single test that can confirm it without surgery. Diagnosis usually requires a combination of patient history, pelvic exams, imaging tests like ultrasounds and MRIs, and ultimately laparoscopic surgery, which remains the most reliable method.

Culpo spent years being dismissed by doctors. Some told her to take high doses of Advil. Others even questioned her hygiene habits, something she openly shared on the podcast. It wasn’t until she met Dr. Thais Aliabadi that she finally got an ultrasound that revealed an endometrioma, an ovarian cyst caused by endometriosis. That was the moment she knew for sure that her pain wasn’t normal.

"It took me 12 years and at least 12 doctors before I finally found you, Dr. A. I remember one doctor actually asked me if I was wiping correctly—can you believe that?! Another one told me to just take six Advil before my period started. I knew in my heart that something was wrong, but I was constantly dismissed." - Olivia Culpo on SHE MD Podcast (March 4, 2025).

After her diagnosis, Olivia Culpo had laparoscopic surgery to remove endometriotic lesions. While surgery helps with pain and fertility, it’s not a cure due to high recurrence rates. To manage it long-term, she began hormonal suppression therapy with a progesterone IUD.

Olivia Culpo’s decision to use hormonal therapy aligns with medical recommendations that advocate for long-term management rather than viewing surgery as a one-time solution, according to PubMed, 2006.

For many women, endometriosis can lead to infertility due to inflammation and scarring. Dr. Aliabadi confirmed that Culpo’s fertility outlook remains positive, as she has a high egg count and took early action through hormonal suppression.

Since getting diagnosed, Olivia Culpo has made it her mission to raise awareness about endometriosis. She wants women to know they don’t have to accept pain as normal. On SHE MD Podcast, she put it plainly:

“If your doctor doesn’t believe you, find another doctor.”

Beyond sharing her journey, Olivia Culpo actively supports the Endometriosis Foundation of America. She’s working to make early diagnosis more common and education more accessible so that young girls don’t spend years suffering in silence.

Dr. Thais Aliabadi was also present in the SHE MD Podcast and acknowledged Olivia Culpo’s commitment to raising awareness about endometriosis, pointing out that many patients, after receiving treatment and relief, often move on without continuing the conversation.

"Olivia, I have to say, you are one of my few patients who actually kept her promise to talk about endometriosis. Many patients come, feel better, and disappear, but you’ve continued to raise awareness. Thank you for that! - Dr. Thais Aliabadi"

Culpo replied,

"Of course! I know how important it is. So many women suffer in silence, and I don’t want anyone to go through what I did."

Olivia Culpo’s experience reflects the struggles of many women. Endometriosis remains misunderstood, with delayed diagnoses and limited treatment options. The medical field still has progress to make in addressing the condition.

