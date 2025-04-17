“I think it’s a bit gluttonous”: Olivia Munn critiques modern space travel, says Blue Origin isn’t helping mankind

Blue Origin, a private aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos, launched a rocket into space with all-female celebrity travellers on Monday, April 14, 2025. The mission has garnered plenty of media coverage and reactions, many of which have been negative. However, many people are also praising this new-age space travel. The 11-minute NS-31 mission took Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Kerianne Flynn, and Gayle King to space.

Olivia Munn shared her opinion on the mission during her appearance on Today with Jenna and Friends on April 3, 2025. She said,

"What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous. Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?"

She emphasised the flight's objective of sending rich people to space, while the same money could be used to help the less fortunate. She further added,

"I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now. What are you guys gonna do up in space? What are you doing up there?"

She continued,

"I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it’s so much money to go to space, and there’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs."

Many other female celebrities shared similar sentiments, including Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer. Per The Guardian, Emily Ratajkowski is quoted as saying that she was disgusted by the Blue Origin mission, calling it "beyond parody."

"You say that you care about Mother Earth, and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s single-handedly destroying the planet. Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what?"

Comedian Amy Schumer mocked the Blue Origin flight in a video posted on her Instagram account. In the video, she joked about getting a last-minute invitation to the flight.

"I’ve always wanted to go to space, and also I just have to say, How high were the people who came up with the name for space? Were they like, ‘What should we call it? It’s got so much, like, space."

How did the passengers react to the criticism of the Blue Origin mission?

Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, and Gayle King have reacted to the criticism surrounding the all-female Blue Origin mission. King shared her thoughts with People, saying that anybody criticizing the mission doesn’t really understand its broader purpose. She said,

"Anybody that’s criticizing it doesn’t really understand what is happening here. We can all speak to the response we're getting from young women from young girls about what this represents."

Sanchez also hit back at the critics, inviting them to Blue Origin and see the work that went behind making the mission a possibility. She added that the thousands of people behind the work put their heart and soul into making the vehicle, and the mission was a big deal for them.

"They love their work, and they love the mission, and it's a big deal for them. So when we hear comments like that, I just say, 'Trust me. Come with me. I'll show you what this is about, and it's, it's really eye-opening."

