Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The documentary Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster explores the circumstances surrounding OceanGate's Titan submarine's disastrous breakdown during a 2023 expedition to the Titanic wreckage.

Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster provides insight into the events leading up to the catastrophe and the contributing elements. This two-hour special documentary is to give viewers a better understanding of the accident and its effects.

Interviews with those engaged in the incident, including deep-sea exploration specialists and former OceanGate personnel, are featured in the documentary. The documentary reveals the choices and actions that preceded the explosion through these experiences.

Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster will premiere on Discovery Channel on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 9 pm ET.

Discovery Channel will broadcast the documentary on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET. After it airs, the documentary will also be accessible on Discovery's digital streaming services.

Usually, a cable provider or a subscription to a streaming service that offers Discovery is needed to access the Discovery Channel and its streaming services. To find out how and where the documentary is available in their area, viewers can look through local listings or platforms.

What is Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster all about? Explored

Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster follows the last mission of OceanGate's Titan submarine, reconstructing each step of that mission and the warnings that were ignored and resulted in this deep-sea tragedy. The documentary looks into the managerial and technical choices that resulted in the submarine exploding while making its way down to the Titanic wreckage.

The documentary also examines the manufacturing and design process of the Titan submarine, specifically the utilization of materials like carbon fiber and the absence of certification from a well-known maritime safety authority. It shows how these aspects may have played a role in this structural failure.

Interviews with former OceanGate employees and maritime experts bolster the documentary, shedding light on the company's practices and warnings that were ignored before the accident. These statements raise questions about OceanGate's internal culture and decision-making process.

The documentary also features audio and video recordings from a support ship that capture the moments leading up to the explosion. These documents demonstrate the severity of the incident and its impact on those involved.

The true story behind Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster explored

According to Business Insider, on 18 June 2023, OceanGate's Titan submarine went out of contact after a dive of about 90 minutes while heading to the wreck of the Titanic. An international search ensued, with the submarine's wreckage found four days later on the sea floor about 500 meters from Titanic's bow.

The US Coast Guard confirmed that the submarine had suffered a "catastrophic explosion," killing all five passengers, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

As reported by ABC News (Australia), former OceanGate employee David Lochridge had repeatedly warned about the submarine's safety, particularly its carbon fiber structure and inadequate testing procedures. He raised these concerns in a report in 2018 but was ignored by the company and was later dismissed.

This documentary gives the viewer an opportunity to understand the complexities of the accident through detailed analysis and first-hand experiences.

To find out more about this tragic event, watch Implosion: The Titanic Sub Disaster, which will air on May 28, 2025, at 9 pm ET, exclusively on Discovery Channel.

