Trapped: What is Happening to Wendy Williams?- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Trapped: What is Happening to Wendy Williams? is a documentary based on Wendy Williams, a popular television host, who earned fame with The Wendy Williams Show. The chat show ran for 13 seasons from 2008 to 2022.

In recent years, Williams has made fewer public appearances, and there has been a lot of speculation about her personal life. Controversies surrounding her health and legal guardianship have made the topic a part of the national discussion. As per Today, Williams was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2024.

In 2022, the court appointed a legal guardian for Wendy, after which her financial and personal affairs began to be monitored under court order. This situation is explored in the documentary Trapped: What is Happening to Wendy Williams?, which shows the complex relationship between health, media, and legal rights.

The documentary uses publicly available reports, interviews, and recorded clips to show how a celebrity gradually disappeared from the media and now lives under a protected legal framework.

Trapped: What is Happening to Wendy Williams? is set to release on May 19, 2025 on the Investigation Discovery (ID) channel.

The documentary Trapped: What is Happening to Wendy Williams? will have its world television premiere on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 8 pm ET on the Investigation Discovery (ID) channel.

For international viewers, the documentary will be made available on demand on the Max streaming platform from the same day. With the help of online streaming option, viewers outside the US can also watch it at any time, provided the Max service is available in their country.

What is Trapped: What is Happening to Wendy Williams? all about?

This one-hour documentary is produced by Investigation Discovery and Telepictures in collaboration with Extra. Its focus is Wendy Williams' court-ordered guardianship that began in 2022, in which court-appointed representatives have control over her financial and personal affairs.

The documentary also includes a conversation with Yazmin Ramos, former producer of The Wendy Williams Show. According to ExtraTV, she sheds light on Wendy's situation and her changing behavior at the end of the show. This helps to understand how the foundation of this legal arrangement was laid.

According to WBLS, the documentary also includes interviews with medical experts and legal experts who confirm that Wendy suffers from frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia. It also shows how she was transferred to a memory care facility in New York and how online campaigns like #FreeWendy made the case more public.

The documentary uses court documents, audio recordings, and public documents to show how Wendy Williams was isolated from her family and loved ones. It also shows that due to the legal structure of the guardianship, her brother, son, and some former colleagues are unable to contact her.

The documentary, Trapped: What is Happening to Wendy Williams? presents a detailed report that examines aspects of Wendy Williams' life that were hidden from the eyes of the public. It chronicles everything from her show to her health, court orders, the guardianship process, and public reaction.

The documentary is information-based and aims to make viewers aware of the seriousness of topics such as legal guardianship and mental health.

Trapped: What is Happening to Wendy Williams? will be released on Investigation Discovery on May 19, 2025, at 8 pm ET.

