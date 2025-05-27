IN Photos: 5 best looks of Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice is an American singer and songwriter. The actress got breakthrough success by starring in Nickelodean shows like Zoey 101 and Victorious. Victoria Justice has also starred in a musical called Spectacular! and in a movie called The Boy who Cried Warewolf. For the musical, Justice also recorded songs.

Ad

The actress also recorded songs for the Victorious show, which appeared in the Billboard 200. Her debut single, Gold, was released in 2013. Justice also appeared in the MTV series, Eye Candy. Her film appearances include, Fun Size, The Outcasts, The Tutor, and others. She also sang the single, Treat Myself, after a seven-year hiatus.

Victoria Justice has played with her style and has always wore fun and modern looks.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the author's opinions.

Ad

Trending

All-white Dior, a monochrome moment, and other best looks of Victoria Justice

1) A cheetah-print moment

Victoria Justice at the Revolve Festival 2025 - Inside - Source: Getty

Victoria Justice attended the 2025 Revolve Festival and turned heads in her Cheetah-print bikini top and shorts. The actress went country chic and wore a matching set of a low-cut, cheetah-print bikini top and a pair of shorts in the same pattern. Justice accesorized her look by wearing a series of black, rhinestone-studded accessories.

Ad

These included a black leather vest, a bedazzled belt with silver detailing, and a cowboy hat with rhinestone emblems. She also wore a turquoise bolo tie necklace, bracelets, golden hoop earrings, and sepi-toned sunnies.

2) All-white Dior

Justice at the Women In Film's 18th Annual Oscar Nominees Celebration - Source: Getty

The Victorious actress stepped out to attend the Women in Film 18th Annual Oscar Nominees Celebration in a sleek and elegant all-white look. Justice chose to wear Dior and her look combined modern elegance with timeless glamor. Victoria Justice wore a look that was both creative and refined.

Ad

The outfit featured a body-hugging corset on the top and flowing wide-leg trousers at the bottom. The actress also wore a long and white oversized jacket with cinched wrists detailing. And finished her look with a thin scarf-like fabric around her neck. She styled her hair in a sleek ponytail and wore white pointed-toe heels.

3) Stylish and Bold

Justice at the ELLE's 2024 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston And TikTok - Inside - Source: Getty

Victoria Justice attended the 2024 Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration in a classy and bold black dress by Mugler. The actress and singer wore the brand's Jersey and Mesh midi dress. The sleeveless dress had a body-hugging top half and a sheer skirt at the bottom.

Ad

Justice accesorized her look with a top bun, some dainty jewellery, and a black ring and nailpaint. She also carried a Roger Vivier Vanity Strass Buckle Mini Bag to complete her look. The actress looked chic and elegant and looked scintillating in her monochrome outfit.

4) A sultry look

Justice at the Emilia Pérez Latinas In Hollywood Tastemaker Event - Source: Getty

The actress and singer attended the Netflix and Elle's Latina's in Hollywood event in a risqué and sultry attire. She chose to wear a Dolce and Gabbana Floral-Appliqué Silk-Blend dress and Charles and Keith Lu Patent Leather Bow Blade-Heel mules. Her look was all-black and her dress had a sheer blouse with black patches of fabric in the form of a collar and two pockets.

Ad

The lower-half of her dress had a flowing and sheer black skirt with pleats. For the look, Justice wore black earrings and kept her hair down. The actress's footwear also had a black bow in the center. Victoria Justice also carried a Charles and Keith Patent Ruched-Flap Drawstring Bucket Bag, which was also in black.

5) Fiery Red

Justice at the Revolve Holiday Shop (Image via Getty)

The Nickelodean actress and singer attended the Revolve Holiday Shop at The Grove Grand Opening. She wore a Lovers and Friends Lucy Mini dress in a bright red color. The fun and youthful dress accentuated the singer's curves. While the top-half of the dress is figure-hugging, the bottom-half flares out like a skirt and has a bubble hem.

Ad

Justice paired the dress with Larroudé Ines Pump in black leather and the footwear was pointed-toe. She completed her look with black nail paint and golden rings and earrings from Zynnia Collective Jewelry and Bisoulovely Jewelry respectively.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the best looks of Victoria Justice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deeya Aakriti Haque Deeya Aakriti Haque is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She has been writing for over 2 years in the field of entertainment. Previously, she was associated with Vistara's in-flight magazine and covered various topics including lifestyle, pop culture, literature, beauty, and more.



She holds a Bachelor’s in English Honors from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a Master’s in English from Delhi University. Deeya sets herself apart as a pop culture writer through her in-depth research and unique perspective, often including intriguing pop trivia in her articles.



She admires the actress Jodie Foster for her acting prowess, perseverance, and elegance. Apart from not being busy writing about the latest trends, Deeya loves watching movies, particularly horror and psychological thrillers, and listening to classic 80s American music. Know More