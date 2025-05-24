IN Photos: 5 best looks of Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is an American actor who gained worldwide acclaim for her role as Rachel Green in the acclaimed series, Friends. The actor won prestigious awards for her role in the sitcom and is consistently ranked as one of the highest paid actresses.

Ad

Apart from her success in Friends, Jennifer Aniston has also worked in many comedy movies like Bruce Almighty, Marley and Me, and Just Go With It. Aniston also starred in independent movies like The Good Girl and Friends with Money.

Since 2019, the actor has produced and starred in the Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, co-starring with Reese Witherspoon. Jennifer Aniston is known for her classic and elegant fashion statements and has donned many monochromatic looks over the years.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article is based on the author's opinions.

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

A silver Celine dress, a floral moment, and other best looks of Jennifer Aniston

1) A shimmery column gown

Aniston at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Image via Getty

The Friends actor graced the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony in a classy and stylish strapless and beaded column gown. Jennifer Aniston looked radiant as the gown had exquisite shell-like details and shimmered endlessly.

Ad

The actor paired the Oscar de la Renta gown with Jimmy Choo sandals and wore some simple but elegant diamond jewellery from Tiffany and Co. Aniston was one of the nominees for the Best Actress in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.

2) A floral moment

Aniston at the Emmy FYC Event For Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" - Image via Getty

Jennifer Aniston made a floral statement while attending the Emmy FYC Event for her series, The Morning Show. The actress pulled some spring vibes as she casually wore a stunning crimson Reformation dress. The figure-hugging gown has thin straps and is known as the Kourtney.

Ad

It has a sweetheart neckline and a high slit. Plus, the dress has some ruching and back smocking details. Aniston paired her look with some straight and open hair and minimalist earrings and a bracelet. She also wore a watch and some rings. The actor finished her look with a similar-colored stone pendant.

3) An all-black affair

Jennifer Aniston at the PaleyFest LA 2024 - "The Morning Show" - Image via Getty

The Marley and Me actor attended the PaleyFest 2024 in Los Angeles for her series, The Morning Show. Aniston stunned everyone with her powerful all-black attire. The actress wore a black sleeveless turtleneck sweater, which was tucked into her pants.

Ad

The look was paired with a waist-cinching black cigarette pants and peep-toe heeled boots. The footwear was also in black. Sharp and captivating, the look was accesorized with minimal jewellery. The monochromatic ensemble fit the occasion as Aniston engaged in discussions about direction and the evolving world of television.

4) A silver Celine dress

Aniston at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals - Image via: Getty

Jennifer Aniston attended the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a striking silver and shimmery Celine dress. The dress complimented the actress well and had a thigh-high slit. With thin straps and a plunging neckline, the actor opted to not wear any neck jewellery.

Ad

Aniston however, kept her short hair open and styled them well. She also wore some dangling earrings, rings, and matching silver open-toed sandals. The dress accentuated the actor's figure and lookes classy. Aniston was nominated for her role in The Morning Show in the Best Female Actor in a drama series category.

5) Back in monochrome

Jennifer Aniston at the 81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Image via: Getty

Jennifer Aniston knows how to make a splash. She attended the 81st Golden Globes in a Dolce and Gabbana black column gown. The strapless dress had a fitted bodice and an embellished, skirt with scalloped detailing. The actress is known for her love for monochromatic looks and this one was done elegantly once again.

Ad

Further, the actress wore some rings and styled her hair in a way that recalled the famous "Rachel Cut" from her character in Friends. Aniston kept her hair down in a layered long bob. The actress was nominated in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama Category for her series, The Morning Show.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the best looks of Jennifer Aniston.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deeya Aakriti Haque Deeya Aakriti Haque is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She has been writing for over 2 years in the field of entertainment. Previously, she was associated with Vistara's in-flight magazine and covered various topics including lifestyle, pop culture, literature, beauty, and more.



She holds a Bachelor’s in English Honors from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a Master’s in English from Delhi University. Deeya sets herself apart as a pop culture writer through her in-depth research and unique perspective, often including intriguing pop trivia in her articles.



She admires the actress Jodie Foster for her acting prowess, perseverance, and elegance. Apart from not being busy writing about the latest trends, Deeya loves watching movies, particularly horror and psychological thrillers, and listening to classic 80s American music. Know More