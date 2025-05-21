In Photos: 5 best looks of Melissa Rauch

Melissa Rauch is an American actress best known for playing Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory and Abby on Night Court. Her fashion style reflects both her character and her own personality, making her outfits fun and unique.

From elegant gowns to practical blouses and pant suits, her looks are stylish yet easy for fans to copy. She often works with stylists Molly Gerbosi and Hayley Atkin, who help bring out her personality in every outfit.

Here are Melissa Rauch's 5 best looks.

Melissa Rauch's memorable looks over the years

1) 30th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, February 2025 (Marchesa purple gown)

Rauch at the 30th Annual Critics' Choice Awards red carpet (Image via Getty)

Melissa Rauch stepped onto the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet in a deep purple, retro Marchesa gown, complete with vibrant ruffles, a cinched waist, and layers of tulle that elevated the flower-shaped embellishments. The look was completed with an elegant purple clutch, simple teardrop diamond earrings, and black pumps.

Rauch wore her hair in her quintessential up-do, with wisps of blonde fringes framing her face. With minimal makeup that focused on her eyes, she completed the ensemble for a night that honored the recent L.A. forest fires that shook the nation.

2) Promotions for Night Court for NBC, July 2024 (Mint green mini suit)

Rauch rocks simple and functional suits (Image via Instagram/Melissarauch)

Melissa Rauch helmed the revived version of the cult 80s comedy show Night Court, and took over as Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Judge T. Harry Stone from the original series. When she stepped out for promotions, she maintained a cool, effortless look that reflected her character's minimalistic appeal on the show.

Styled by Hayley Atkins, she wore a simple but fun tailored suit with dramatic gold buttons on her double-breasted jacket from what appears to be L'Agence's Kenzie collection. Her hair, styled by Eddie Cook, flowed down in casual waves, and her makeup made her eyes pop, with subtle lips to match. The gold pumps completed her look.

3) Night Court promotions on the Jennifer Hudson Show, March 2025 (Nadine Merabi mini dress)

Rauch in an all-black look (Image via Instagram/MelissaRauch)

Melissa Rauch donned a classic off-shoulder black mini dress from the Nadine Merabi house of fashion. With a tailored silhouette that cinched at the waist and flared out to her knees, she embodied the cute but functional aesthetic. Rauch matched the dress with black stockings and chunky black platform heels by Sole Bliss.

Her classic blonde hair framed her face and added a pop of color to her all-black ensemble, and her delicate earrings by Helas Jewelry elevated her look. She evoked raucous applause and laughter from the audience of the Jennifer Hudson show while promoting her show, Night Court.

4) 22nd Annual SAG Awards, January 2016 (Romona Keveza red gown)

Rauch at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet (Image via Getty)

Melissa Rauch stunned on the red carpet of the 22nd Annual SAG Awards in an opulent red floor-length gown by Romona Keveza. Tailored to perfection, the dress flowed effortlessly, with a cinched waist and an assymetrical neckline that added some drama to its otherwise classic tailoring.

Rauch let the dress do all the talking by pairing it with simple earrings and a carefully styled up-do, which showed off her famous blonde fringe. Her show, The Big Bang Theory, was nominated for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award.

5) People's Choice Awards, January 2016 (Rubin Singer dress)

Rauch with the cast at the People's Choice Awards 2016 (Image via Getty)

As a part of The Big Bang Theory cast, Melissa Rauch made a splash at the 2016 People's Choice Awards in a fun, off-shoulder Rubin Singer gown with asymmetrical stripes and a pleated fabric layering near the snatched waist silhouette that added depth to the ensemble.

The actress paired the dress with simple but sparkly diamond earrings by Graziela Gems and strappy flats. Her simple but elegantly styled hair was perfect for the girl-next-door look, complementing her ditzy and hilarious character on the sitcom.

With simple, everyday outfits, Melissa Rauch brings her unique personality to the world of fashion.

