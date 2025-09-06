Invasion season 3 episode 4 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

  • home icon
By Rajan Bhattacharya
Published Sep 06, 2025 09:34 GMT
Everything to know about Invasion season 3 episode 4
Everything to know about Invasion season 3 episode 4 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image via Apple TV+)

Invasion season 3 returns on Apple TV+ with a faster, bigger sci‑fi story. Season 3 began on August 21, 2025. Episode 4, The Mission, arrives on September 11, 2025, at 6 pm PT. Watch it only on Apple TV+ wherever the service is offered.

The show follows survivors who are spread out as an alien attack changes Earth. Trevante is looking for answers, Aneesha is trying to keep her family safe, Jamila is pushing for them to get back together, and Mitsuki is looking into a dangerous signal that the invaders are sending. Viewers will see evolved apex aliens, missions, and leads working together to fight a common danger.

When does Invasion season 3 episode 4 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Episode 4, The Mission, drops September 11, 2025, at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. Key time‑zone conversions for the upcoming Invasion season 3 release are noted below.

Region

Release Date and Day

Release Time

USA (Pacific Time)

Thursday, September 11, 2025

6:00 pm

USA (Eastern Time)

Thursday, September 11, 2025

9:00 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

Thursday, September 11, 2025

11:00 pm

British Summer Time (BST)

Friday, September 12, 2025

2:00 am

India (IST)

Friday, September 11, 2025

6:30 pm

How many episodes are left in Invasion season 3?

There are a total of ten episodes this season. Three of them are now aired, and seven episodes are yet to be released.

A brief recap of Invasion season 3 episode 3

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)
Episode 3, Infinitas, brings together all the season's lines into a stronger warning. When Trevante and Jamila show up in Boise with new signs that the attack isn't over, they break up Aneesha's peaceful life with Clark, Ryder, Luke, and Sarah.

Luke's dreams start up again, showing that he is still connected to the threat. Even though she doesn't want to, Aneesha joins them to look for solutions, leaving safety behind.

At the same time, Trevante and Jamila fight. Because of his grief and guilt, Trevante shuts people out. To protect Jamila from harm, he locks her in a room, which makes it harder for them to trust each other. Their fight shows that they have deeper wounds, and it's possible that someone is trying to control Trevante's mind.

The mystery group Infinitas becomes real after being talked about in the media. They keep an eye on alien behavior by using leaked data and a frequency that is linked to past events. Trevante is in a lot of pain and has a clear memory of a tentacled thing from the mothership when they play the signal. Agents storm the meeting and arrest people before anyone can figure it out, which is a sign that bigger forces are watching.

Mitsuki and Nikhil infiltrate a WDC facility above the Atlantic portal. Hoping to extract hidden files, they are interrupted by an overwhelming screech that spikes through Mitsuki’s mind.

A psychic warning, “They are coming,” hits just as monstrous tentacles burst from the closed portal, slaughtering soldiers. Mitsuki and Nikhil confirm the worst: the alien presence is not only coming back, but it is also changing and is ready to attack.

Major events to expect from Invasion season 3 episode 4

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)
The title The Mission signals a focused operation: People can expect Mitsuki to use her dangerous mental link, while Nikhil thinks about what it will mean for people. Setbacks with technology, security, and time limits will make things more tense as the team has to decide whether to be cautious or act quickly.

Infinitas and the WDC are now entangled. When raids and arrests happen, there is fallout and a rush to control the signal. One bad call could reveal the operation or cause officials to cover it up in a brutal way.

Trevante’s visions won’t stay quiet. There may be a deeper link or impact going on behind the pain, visions of the tentacled creature, and memory gaps. He has to choose whether to trust himself or Jamila again. Their broken link could either make or break their plan.

Aneesha’s family is pulled back into danger. Luke's ability to sense the frequency could be very important, but using it could bring enemies closer. It will be hard to decide whether to stay hidden, move to safe houses, or join forces with friends. When things get calm at home, there is movement, confusion, and the question of who is watching.

Across the globe, defenses brace for escalation. Ocean portals may flicker again, revealing stronger apex forms and longer reach. Cities test containment plans while the team races the clock. Episode 4 likely pushes toward a first real incursion, setting the board for the mid‑season pivot and larger global retaliation.

All the released episodes of Invasion season 3 are now streaming on Apple TV+.

