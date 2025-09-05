Invasion season 3 episode 3 ending explained: Is the alien threat back?

Invasion season 3 episode 3, titled Infinitas, was released on September 4 at 6:00 p.m. PT, streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. The episode picked up the storylines that were left off in the first two episodes and focused on characters like Aneesha Malik and her kids, Luke and Sarah. It also introduced the idea of an unknown group called Infinitas.

Alongside them, Trevante, Jamila, Mitsuki, and Nikhil continued their search for answers about the returning alien threat.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Invasion season 3 episode 3. Reader’s discretion is required.

Yes, the ending of Invasion season 3 episode 3 confirms that the alien threat is back, and worse, it’s evolving into something more dangerous than before. Tentacled creatures rise from the ocean portal, visions from the mothership resurface, and a forbidden signal resurfaces — signaling doom.

What do the tentacles mean in Invasion season 3 episode 3?

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

The final scene of Invasion season 3 episode 3 ends with a horrifying revelation. As Mitsuki and Nikhil sneak into a WDC facility above the alien portal in the Atlantic Ocean, their attempt to access secret data is interrupted.

The room is filled with a screeching sound that has been heard in EEGs and alien signals before. As Mitsuki thinks the words "Run," huge alien tentacles shoot out of the portal and attack and eat the WDC troops who are there.

These tentacles are a visual confirmation of a physical alien resurgence. No longer just mental signals or vague sightings, the alien presence is now tangible and lethal. Mitsuki and Nikhil barely survive, which sets a new tone for the season’s growing urgency.

Who is Infinitas, and what are they hiding?

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

Infinitas is an active, organized group tracking alien activity through stolen government data. The same alien frequency linked to Casper's death was heard globally during the first invasion, and again just before Trevante returned to Earth. The implication? The signal may either precede alien arrival or signal a psychic manipulation tactic.

When members of Infinitas play this frequency out loud, Trevante has a painful response. He sees a tentacled beast in a vision from the mothership, which is the same beast Mitsuki later meets in real life. Before Trevante can explain, FBI agents storm the meeting and arrest everyone, most likely while WDC is watching.

Why did Trevante leave Jamila behind?

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

Trevante’s emotional turbulence takes center stage when he decides to lock Jamila in a room and continue the investigation without her. Having lost Casper and possibly feeling guilt-ridden and unstable, Trevante believes anyone accompanying him might end up dead. Jamila, no longer a child, tries to assert her maturity, but her pleas fall on deaf ears.

In the next part of her story, Jamila will be linked to Aneesha, Clark, Ryder, and the kids because of this action. It also draws attention to Trevante's increasingly unsafe situation. His PTSD, images, and guilt make him emotionally shut off, which could leave him open to alien influence. By leaving Jamila, he makes the new rebel group that is gathering under Aneesha's roof stronger.

Aneesha's new life is shattered

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

Aneesha is living a quiet life in Boise with her kids, her husband Clark, and his daughter Ryder. She works as a doctor, Clark teaches, and the children are happy. But when Trevante and Jamila arrive with news about Casper’s EEG and signs of the aliens returning, her peace is shattered. Luke’s visions also return, proving his connection to the aliens is still active. Frightened, Aneesha realizes the danger never went away. She doesn’t want to join Trevante in contacting Infinitas, but she goes anyway.

Mitsuki and Nikhil’s infiltration of the Atlantic Ocean facility begins as a fact-finding mission but ends in chaos. After failing to extract data in time, they are caught. As the troops try to hold them, Mitsuki has a painful mental attack and then a scary psychic warning: "They are coming."

Suddenly, monstrous tentacles shoot out from the closed portal, grabbing and killing the soldiers. Mitsuki and Nikhil barely escape. This is the first physical confirmation of alien presence since the start of the season and visually confirms what the psychic messages had only hinted at.

Are these the same species as before, or a more evolved form? The episode doesn’t confirm, but the invasion is far from over, and the next phase has already begun.

Is Trevante the key to the alien connection?

Is Trevante the key to the alien connection? A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

Trevante’s painful reaction to the Infinitas frequency and his vivid memory of a tentacled creature from the mothership suggest a deeper connection. He may be carrying an alien influence unknowingly. The schedule shows that Trevante came back through the portal, there was a frequency spike, and Casper died.

You can stream Invasion season 3 episode 3 exclusively on Apple TV+.

