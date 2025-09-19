Invasion season 3 episode 5 ending explained: Does Infinitas betray WDC?

Invasion season 3 episode 5, titled Point of No Return, aired on September 18, 2025, on Apple TV+. The episode escalates the already intense battle between humanity and extraterrestrial forces.

As the characters fight to stay alive, secrets come to light and strange partnerships form. This episode is about trust, staying alive, and how the WDC and the Infinitas factions are changing.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Invasion season 3 episode 5. Reader's discretion is required.

In Invasion season 3, episode 5, the story is about a series of events that get worse. Trevante and Mitsuki make it through a crash in the Dead Zone, where they meet scary alien animals and have problems with themselves. Infinitas has some strange plans, and Aneesha, Clark, and Jamila are stuck in the middle of them.

The episode ends with a shocking betrayal by Infinitas: Marilyn Tanner slits Jack Hollander's throat, and Infinitas turns against the WDC. This betrayal leaves the WDC's mission in jeopardy and forces the survivors to flee.

Infinitas' activity in the ending of Invasion season 3 episode 5?

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

At the very end, when the tension is at its highest, the show takes a dark turn. A group called Infinitas that has been working in the background reveals its true goals in a shocking way.

Marilyn Tanner's acts, which change the conflict in a big way, are at the heart of this betrayal. Marilyn steps in after Jack Hollander agrees to let Infinitas use the WDC's radio to get in touch with a scout in the Dead Zone.

When she is alone with Hollander, she cuts his throat, which is a very cruel and precise act. In the aftermath of the attack, the chaos escalates further when Infinitas members, who had been secretly stationed on rooftops, begin firing at WDC personnel.

This attack leaves the WDC forces vulnerable and exposed. Infinitas had no intention of helping the WDC; instead, their real goal is now revealed.

They are ready to sacrifice their own people, like Joel, Marilyn's "nephew," in order to get what they want, which makes me think they might have a different plan. The episode ends on a disturbing note, leaving viewers to wonder what Infinitas' real goals are. This is because the WDC has been hacked, and their task has been greatly hampered.

How do Trevante and Mitsuki survive the helicopter crash?

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

At the beginning of the episode, Trevante and Mitsuki are forced to contend with the aftermath of a devastating helicopter crash. While the crash initially seems fatal, the helicopter miraculously survives due to the intervention of alien vines.

These vines, which first appeared in previous episodes, seem to cushion the fall and prevent an explosion, saving the lives of the passengers. The pilots, however, do not survive the crash.

As the survivors regain their bearings, they face immediate danger from alien hunter-killers. Trevante struggles to act, plagued by haunting memories from his time aboard the mothership. He cannot focus on the present danger due to his fractured mental state.

At the same time, Mitsuki, who has learned to communicate with the alien hivemind, talks to one of the aliens to try to keep the group safe. She stops a hunter-killer from attacking, but when the troops kill it, she feels the pain of the animal, which makes her fall down.

What is the Infinitas betrayal, and how does it affect the group?

A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)

As the show goes on, Infinitas's true intentions become clear, leading to a shocking betrayal. It turns out that Infinitas, a group that says it is working against government control, has its own secret plans. At first, it looks like the group is giving Aneesha, Clark, and Jamila a safe place to stay.

They still trust Infinitas at first, but that trust starts to fade. When Marilyn Tanner, head of Infinitas, betrays Jack Hollander of the WDC, things start to change. After first getting him to agree to let her talk to her scout in the Dead Zone, Marilyn brutally betrays him by slashing his throat, ending his leadership role.

The consequences of this betrayal are catastrophic. Infinitas, with their guns drawn and their allies stationed around the airbase, unleash an all-out attack on the WDC. Jamila, who had been one of the most trusting members of the group, is shocked to learn that even Joel, whom she considered family, is complicit in the betrayal.

What this revelation does is turn the tables on everyone and hurt the WDC's goal very badly. The shard bomb was destroyed in the chaos, so there is no way to get to the mothership.

Invasion season 3 episode 5 is available for streaming on Apple TV+ now.

