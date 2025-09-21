Invasion season 3 episode 6 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Invasion season 3 episode 6 is set to continue the Earth’s battle against extraterrestrial forces. Fans can tune in to watch Invasion season 3 episode 6 on Apple TV+.The new episode will be out on September 26, 2025. As usual, Apple TV+ will show the episode at the same time for viewers around the world. For those new to the show, Invasion follows a global battle between humans and an alien race. Here are the release details of Invasion season 3 episode 6.When does Invasion season 3 episode 6 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe sixth episode of Invasion season 3 is set to premiere on September 26, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+. Fans across the globe will be able to stream the episode, and here are the release times for various time zones:RegionRelease Date and DayRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)Thursday, September 25, 20256 pm PTUSA (Eastern Time)Thursday, September 25, 20259 pm ETAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)Thursday, September 25, 202511 pm AESTBritish Summer Time (BST)Friday, September 26, 20252 am BSTIndia Standard Time (IST)Friday, September 26, 20256:30 am ISTYou can stream season 3, episode 6 on Apple TV+. A subscription to Apple TV+ is available for $9.99/month after a seven-day free trial. New Apple device owners can enjoy three months of free access to the service. Alternatively, it’s also available as part of the Apple One bundle, starting at $19.95/month, which includes services like iCloud+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade.Read more: 7 key details from Invasion that you might've missed ahead of season 3 premiereHow many episodes are left in season 3?There are 5 episodes left in Invasion season 3, as only 5 episodes have aired so far. With a total of 10 episodes in the season, viewers can expect more twists, battles, and character developments in the remaining episodes.A quick recap of Invasion season 3 episode 5Everything to know about Invasion season 3 episode 6 (Image via Apple TV+) Episode 5, titled Point of No Return, was a pivotal episode that dramatically changed the course of the series. The episode began with Trevante and Mitsuki surviving a helicopter crash in the alien-infested Dead Zone. Though the wreckage was softened by alien vines, they faced immediate threats from dangerous hunter-killers.While Trevante was having trouble with visions of the mothership, Mitsuki found out she had a special power to connect with the alien hivemind and briefly stop one of the creatures that was attacking.But when she lost consciousness after using the power, Nikhil had to step in to save her. As Aneesha and Clark broke out of the FBI building and went to find safety with Infinitas, a group that says it is fighting against government control, the tension was obvious.When Marilyn Tanner of Infinitas turned on Jack Hollander, it was the shocking turn of events in the show. After using the WDC's resources, she killed him by cutting his throat, which was a cruel deception. The WDC was ambushed by Infinitas troops, which caused chaos at the airbase. The shard bomb was destroyed, which put the WDC's mission at risk and made the survivors run away.Also read: Invasion season 3 episode 5 ending explained: Does Infinitas betray WDC?Major events to expect from episode 6A still from Invasion season 3 (Image via Apple TV+)With episode 6 on the horizon, here’s a breakdown of the major events fans can expect:The fallout of Hollander’s death: The aftermath of Jack Hollander’s shocking death will continue to affect the WDC’s mission. With the betrayal from Infinitas, the survivors now face the threat of both alien forces and treacherous humans. Expect a tense battle for control of the situation.Mitsuki’s struggle with the alien connection: Mitsuki’s ability to connect with the alien hivemind will be explored further. She might still have trouble with how this link makes her feel, especially since she fell apart in the last episode. The closer she gets to the strangers, the more she might learn about them.Aneesha’s family crisis: With her family still separated, Aneesha’s desperation to reunite with her children will drive her actions. As Infinitas’ true motives become clear, she may have to make tough decisions regarding who to trust and how to navigate the growing conflict.Trevante’s haunted past: Trevante's dreams of the mothership are likely to keep happening, which will make his mental problems worse. The bad things that happened to him in the past might make it harder for him to do things now, but they could also help him grow and become a good leader in the future.Infinitas’ true intentions unveiled: Infinitas’ betrayal has left many questions unanswered. What are their true goals? How far will they go to achieve them? Episode 6 is expected to shed more light on this shadowy faction and its plans for the Earth and the alien threat.Also read: 7 shows to watch if you loved Apple TV’s ‘Invasion’Catch Invasion season 3 episode 6 and all released episodes of the series on Apple TV+ with a subscription.