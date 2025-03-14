Invincible and Conquest mirror The Walking Dead moment as Glenn finally gets revenge

Invincible season 3 finale saw Mark Grayson and Conquest go at each other with all their might and deliver a brutal and intense fight. However, while the fight is being talked about a lot online, the episode also features a The Walking Dead reunion that brings two actors from the show back together to share the screen.

Warning: Spoilers for the Invincible season 3 finale and some gore content to be mentioned below. Reader discretion is advised.

In the Invincible season 3 finale, fans get to see Steven Yeun once again reunited with Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the animated series. Previously the actors shared the screen, it was in The Walking Dead season 7 where Morgan's character Negan, got to kill off Yeun's Glenn in quite a brutal fashion.

However, while that episode of The Walking Dead became quite infamous for that scene, the latest episode of the Prime Video animated series also mirrors that sequence in a very similar manner.

The Invincible season 3 finale sees Mark finish off Conquest in a similar fashion

In The Walking Dead season 7 episode 1, Glenn was killed off by Negan after the villain took out his barbed wire bat and beat him to death with it. With Negan bashing Glenn's skull in and only leaving bits of it behind - fans were devastated to see their favorite character be dispatched off in such a brutal manner. However, they also finally got their vindication in the latest episode of Invincible.

In the season 3 finale, Conquest - voiced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan - arrives on Earth to get Mark ready for the Viltrum invasion. However, Mark disagrees and it leads to an explosive fight where both the superpowered beings don't hold back and cause some massive amounts of destruction. However, throughout the fight, Conquest seems to have the upper hand - that is until the end.

When Conquest ends up gravely injuring Eve, Mark ends up losing it and unleashes a flurry of blows. He eventually has both of his hands broken by the Viltrumite but remembers that he has a head that he uses constantly to bash into Conquest's skull. This leaves Conquest's head massively mutilated as there is barely much of it left.

This ironically ends up mirroring the same way Negan dispatched Glenn in The Walking Dead, and given that both the shows were created by author Robert Kirkman - the coincidences only continue to grow wider and bigger.

Is Conquest truly dead in Invincible?

Expand Tweet

At the end of the Invincible season 3 finale, Mark asks Cecil to burn off Conquest's body. However, the director of the GDA has other plans in his mind and rather he decides to keep Conquest alive in a secret GDA facility where he is locked underground under 400 tons of steel

The main goal of Cecil here is to wait for Conquest to wake up so that he can then ask him exactly what the Viltrumites plan on doing. However, as is the case with the show, nothing really goes right and it will certainly bite Cecil back.

For further updates on the show, be sure to stay tuned with us.

