Invincible season 4: From release window to first trailer, here's everything about upcoming series

Created by Robert Kirkman, Invincible season 4 is set to premiere in March 2026. The animated superhero drama is based on the comic books co-created by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. Season 4 of the series will likely continue to explore Mark Grayson’s complicated life in the shadow of the looming threat of the Viltrum Empire.

Season 4 will kick off with new episodes following the dramatic events of season 3's finale, which saw Invincible nearly beaten to death at Conquest's hands. However, Atom Eve stepped in to help out, but Conquest nearly killed her, and that turned the tide. Mark lost his temper and started fighting to kill his enemy, ultimately beating the season 3 villain brutally.

Thus, Invincible season 4 is likely to focus on the aftermath of that battle and of the Invincible War alongside various other storylines. Kirkman is set to continue as the showrunner and executive producer, alongside Simon Racioppa.

Steven Yeun will return as the voice of the lead character, Mark Grayson/Invincible, while Sandra Oh voices Debbie Grayson, and J.K. Simmons reprises his role as Omni-Man. Additionally, Gillian Jacobs, Zazie Beetz, and Jason Mantzoukas are among the returning cast members.

When and where will Invincible season 4 be released?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/PrimeVideo)

Invincible season 4 will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in March 2026. This was confirmed via an announcement made during New York Comic Con in October 2025, alongside the release of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming season. The animated superhero series was also renewed for season 5 and remains one of Prime Video's most successful original series.

The exact premiere date in March 2026 has not been announced yet. However, based on previous seasons, episodes will likely follow a weekly release schedule. Amazon Prime Video will be the only streaming service to offer Invincible season 4, and earlier seasons of the show are currently available on the platform for subscribers who wish to catch up.

For viewers without an Amazon Prime subscription, the service offers various membership options, including monthly and annual plans.

All cast members in Invincible season 4

The fourth season of Invincible is led by returning actors from previous seasons, alongside several new guest stars and special appearances. The biggest addition to season 4 is Lee Pace, known for his roles in Foundation and Guardians of the Galaxy.

He joins the voice cast as Thragg, the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire. Here is the complete voice cast of Invincible season 4:

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve

Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett

Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode

Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman

Ross Marquand as The Immortal

Lee Pace as Thragg, Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire

Matthew Rhys in an undisclosed role

Khary Payton as Black Samson

Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae/Monster Girl

Zachary Quinto as Robot/Rudy

Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy

What to expect from Invincible season 4?

Invincible season 4 will continue Amazon Prime Video's hit animated superhero drama with fresh developments for Mark Grayson and his allies. Like the other three seasons, Mark will be forced to tackle several personal challenges, especially as the Viltrumite threat intensifies, and they remain hell-bent on destroying Earth.

In the upcoming season, Mark will deal with the aftermath of his devastating battle with Conquest, which nearly cost him his life in the season 3 finale.

According to the trailer, Mark will be sporting metal casts as he recovers from the injuries he sustained in the battle with Conquest and during the Invincible War. Beyond that, it is known that a major storyline will focus on the introduction of Lee Pace as Thragg, the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire, which will also prove to be an interesting complication.

Furthermore, season 4 will also likely give some focus to Omni-Man and Allen’s travels through space as they search for the last fifty members of the Viltrum Empire to defeat them.

Invincible season 4 will premiere in March 2026 on Amazon Prime Video.

