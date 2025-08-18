Irish Blood season 1 episode 3 ending explained: Does Fiona find the evidence to put Johnny McIntyre in prison?

Alicia Silverstone's murder mystery in Ireland continues in Irish Blood season 1 episode 3. It's another successful investigation for her amateur detective character, Fiona Fox, as she gets to the bottom of her father's murder and the criminal underbelly in the small Irish town.

In Under Wraps, Fiona's father has left her a clue prompting her and Róisín's next investigation, a pair of blood-stained Mixed Martial Arts gloves with a hidden hardened plaster inside. Mystery-solving gets Fiona in close proximity with dangerous people, but in the end, Fiona finds evidence that links Johnny McIntire to a cold murder case from years ago, sending him to prison.

Besides murder mysteries, Irish Blood season 1 episode 3 also sees more of Fiona and Róisín's dynamic in and outside of the investigation. A new love interest is also brewing, and he's a key player in Fiona's success this time.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Irish Blood season 1 episode 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

Does Fiona successfully put Johnny McIntire in prison in Irish Blood season 1 episode 3?

In Irish Blood season 1 episode 3, Fiona's investigation into her father's murder revolves around a new clue in Declan's briefcase, a blood-stained MMA glove. While Fiona thinks it's a boxing glove at first, Róisín and Musa help steer her in the right direction. Inside the MMA gloves is a hardened plaster that, when used, could gravely injure or even kill the opponent.

Fiona Fox in Irish Blood (Image via Acorn TV)

Initially, Fiona thinks an underground MMA fighter named Caoimhin McIntyre owns it, and he could be the one to kill Declan. However, a game of poker, which Fiona wins, proves her otherwise. Caoimhin's cousin, Johnny, who is a member of Musa's boxing gym, however, isn't as innocent.

With Tess and Róisín's help, Fiona pieces together that an underground MMA fight from 1995 killed a man, and the suspect was Johnny McIntire. However, subsequent reports from that time indicate that charges against him were dropped. However, Fiona is a lawyer, and while she specializes in divorces, she has learned to take things beyond their face value.

It's a skill her father admires, which is the reason he left her the briefcase to investigate his murder. It's the same thing Declan talks to Fiona subconsciously throughout Irish Blood season 1 episode 3. She then 1995 case with the horse Beannacht Ben from the Irish Blood season 1 premiere. It turns out that Johnny was the person to alert the authorities about the dead horse in the bog.

With all those reports tying to Johnny McIntire, the next thing to do is to prove that he owns the MMA gloves in Declan's briefcase. Although it happens off-screen, Irish Blood season 1 episode 3 ends with enough evidence that the DNA in the MMA gloves is Johnny's, ending with him getting arrested and thrown in jail.

Irish Blood season 1 episode 3: How does Fiona get the DNA to implicate Johnny McIntire in the murder?

Johnny is arrested (Image via Acorn TV)

The most challenging part for Fiona during her investigation in Irish Blood season 1 episode 3 was getting a DNA sample from Johnny. While she's good at poker, thanks to her father, she's not very good at snooping through other people's things. She tries to get something from Johnny's locker at the boxing gym, but she gets caught and barely gets out of being caught by the dangerous man.

How she successfully gets Johnny McIntire implicated in Irish Blood season 1 episode 3 includes a pretty big ask from Musa and an underground cage fight with Caoimhin. Musa doesn't do MMA fights, but he will pretty much do anything for Fiona at this point. The gist is that Musa can get a DNA sample from Caoimhin, and they could use that to match with Johnny.

So, Musa gets into a fight with Caoimhin, and while he looks like he's going to get beaten to a bloody pulp, Musa throws a huge punch in the third round, causing Caoimhin's blood to splatter right into Fiona's face. That's how she got the DNA sample to get Johnny into jail at the end of Irish Blood season 1 episode 3.

Does Irish Blood season 1 episode 3: Who is the mystery man trying to scare Fiona into leaving Ireland?

At the end of the Irish Blood season 1 premiere, Fiona is left by the mystery man who held her at gunpoint at the bog. Episode 3 kicks off with her waking up and Musa coming to save her. What she remembers from the whole kidnapping thing is that the man who left her there is the same man who entered and snooped into her things at the hotel.

Johnny is the man in the bog (Image via Acorn TV)

She remembers the man from the unmistakable burn scar in his right hand. She sees the same scar on Johnny's hand at the end of episode 3 when he is about to be arrested by the police. Earlier in the episode, Johnny calls someone on his phone, most likely his "boss," telling the other person that Fiona is still snooping around. He tells the other line that scaring her wouldn't cut it.

While Johnny doesn't confess to what he has done to Fiona, there's enough evidence to get him into prison for killing Siobhan's brother, Benji Donovan, from the 1995 case. That said, she still doesn't have any evidence of who killed Declan, and she has already cracked two cases from the clues inside the briefcase.

Are Musa and Fiona together in Irish Blood season 1 episode 3?

Besides getting engrossed in her father's murder mystery in Irish Blood season 1 episode 3, Fiona's love life also takes a front seat, especially after what Musa has done for her. Earlier in the episode, thanking Musa for agreeing to the underground cage fight ends with an accidental kiss. However, after the fight, they agreed to have a date.

Fiona and Musa end Irish Blood season 1 episode 3 with some Chinese food and wine in the house her father has left her in the will. With them talking about reasons to return to Ireland and making out, it appears that Fiona is not only finding clues this season, but finding love as well.

Catch Irish Blood season 1 episode 3, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Acorn TV.

