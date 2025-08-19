  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Irish Blood season 1 episode 4: Release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Irish Blood season 1 episode 4: Release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 19, 2025 17:52 GMT
Irish Blood season 1 episode 4 (Image via Acorn TV)
Irish Blood season 1 episode 4 (Image via Acorn TV)

Alicia Silverstone's Fiona Fox returns for another mystery-solving in Irish Blood season 1 episode 4. As she investigates her father's murder, with the help of clues inside her father's briefcase, Fiona starts to uncover more and more criminal dealings happening in their small Irish town.

Ad

In next week's episode, titled Father Al, more complications are coming Fiona's way. Besides the new enemies she's making because of her snooping, her mother is coming to Ireland to hopefully bring her home to the US and keep her away from danger. Irish Blood season 1 episode 4 drops next Monday, August 25, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Acorn TV.

Besides crime solving, there are plenty of highlights to watch out for in the series, like Fiona and Musa's budding romance, and the crime syndicate will take their revenge after Fiona had Johnny McIntyre arrested.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When does Irish Blood season 1 episode 4 come out?

Ad

Following the show's weekly release schedule, Irish Blood season 1 episode 4 will be out next week on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 3:00 am Eastern Time. Please refer to the table below for the exact release timings of when the new episode arrives in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zoneRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeMonday, August 25, 202512 am
Central TimeMonday, August 25, 2025
2 am
Eastern TimeMonday, August 25, 2025
3 am
Greenwich Mean TimeMonday, August 25, 2025
7 am
Central European TimeMonday, August 25, 2025
9 am
Eastern European TimeMonday, August 25, 2025
10 am
Indian Standard TimeMonday, August 25, 2025
12:30 pm
Japan Standard TimeMonday, August 25, 2025
4 pm
Ad

Like the previous three episodes, Irish Blood season 1 episode 4 will be exclusively streaming on Acorn TV.

How many episodes are left in Irish Blood season 1?

Irish Blood season 1 is a six-episode limited series, so there are only three more episodes left before the season ends. After the back-to-back on the premiere, one new episode will arrive every week on Mondays until the grand finale on September 8, 2025.

Ad

For those who want to keep up with the crime drama series on Acorn TV, here's the rest of the release dates for all remaining episodes.

  • Episode 4: Father AI - August 25, 2025
  • Episode 5: Adding Machine - September 1, 2025
  • Episode 6: Turboclash - September 8, 2025

A brief recap of Irish Blood season 1 episode 3

A still from the series (Image via Acorn TV)
A still from the series (Image via Acorn TV)

In Irish Blood season 1 episode 3, Fiona cracked down the case from 1995 using a clue inside Declan's briefcase, a blood-soaked MMA glove. She found out that Johnny McIntyre killed Siobhan's brother during an unsanctioned cage fight with an illegal MMA glove fitted with a hardened plaster inside.

Ad

Fiona also found out that Johnny McIntyre was the one who entered her hotel room and snooped through her things, as well as the man from the bog who held her at gunpoint. She recognized his burnt hand, and Johnny's eye patch was because Fiona stabbed him during the hotel room incident.

Musa also joined an underground cage fight against Johnny's cousin to get DNA samples they could use to match the blood on the gloves, since Fiona can't get DNA samples from Johnny himself. Irish Blood season 1 episode 3 ends with Fiona Fox and Musa making out during their dinner date in Fiona's new home in Ireland.

Ad

Major events to expect from Irish Blood season 1 episode 4

Following the last episode's events and the Irish Blood season 1 episode 4 synopsis, here are some highlights to expect in the upcoming episode.

  • Mary arrives in Ireland. She's going to convince Fiona to return to America, especially knowing how dangerous her investigation has gotten in Ireland.
  • Mary's blast from the past. Irish Blood season 1 episode 4's synopsis teases a turn of events in Mary's visit to Ireland involving someone she knows from years ago.
  • Another clue for Fiona's investigation into Declan's death. Every episode of the series has brought out a new clue from Declan's briefcase, and episode 4 could continue the same.
Ad

Stay tuned for more Irish Blood season 1 news and updates as the series continues. Meanwhile, all three previous episodes of the series are now streaming on Acorn TV.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications