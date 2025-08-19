Irish Blood season 1 episode 4: Release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Alicia Silverstone's Fiona Fox returns for another mystery-solving in Irish Blood season 1 episode 4. As she investigates her father's murder, with the help of clues inside her father's briefcase, Fiona starts to uncover more and more criminal dealings happening in their small Irish town.In next week's episode, titled Father Al, more complications are coming Fiona's way. Besides the new enemies she's making because of her snooping, her mother is coming to Ireland to hopefully bring her home to the US and keep her away from danger. Irish Blood season 1 episode 4 drops next Monday, August 25, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Acorn TV.Besides crime solving, there are plenty of highlights to watch out for in the series, like Fiona and Musa's budding romance, and the crime syndicate will take their revenge after Fiona had Johnny McIntyre arrested.When does Irish Blood season 1 episode 4 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing the show's weekly release schedule, Irish Blood season 1 episode 4 will be out next week on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 3:00 am Eastern Time. Please refer to the table below for the exact release timings of when the new episode arrives in selected major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeMonday, August 25, 202512 amCentral TimeMonday, August 25, 20252 amEastern TimeMonday, August 25, 20253 amGreenwich Mean TimeMonday, August 25, 20257 amCentral European TimeMonday, August 25, 20259 amEastern European TimeMonday, August 25, 202510 amIndian Standard TimeMonday, August 25, 202512:30 pmJapan Standard TimeMonday, August 25, 20254 pmLike the previous three episodes, Irish Blood season 1 episode 4 will be exclusively streaming on Acorn TV.How many episodes are left in Irish Blood season 1?Irish Blood season 1 is a six-episode limited series, so there are only three more episodes left before the season ends. After the back-to-back on the premiere, one new episode will arrive every week on Mondays until the grand finale on September 8, 2025.For those who want to keep up with the crime drama series on Acorn TV, here's the rest of the release dates for all remaining episodes.Episode 4: Father AI - August 25, 2025Episode 5: Adding Machine - September 1, 2025Episode 6: Turboclash - September 8, 2025A brief recap of Irish Blood season 1 episode 3A still from the series (Image via Acorn TV)In Irish Blood season 1 episode 3, Fiona cracked down the case from 1995 using a clue inside Declan's briefcase, a blood-soaked MMA glove. She found out that Johnny McIntyre killed Siobhan's brother during an unsanctioned cage fight with an illegal MMA glove fitted with a hardened plaster inside.Fiona also found out that Johnny McIntyre was the one who entered her hotel room and snooped through her things, as well as the man from the bog who held her at gunpoint. She recognized his burnt hand, and Johnny's eye patch was because Fiona stabbed him during the hotel room incident.Musa also joined an underground cage fight against Johnny's cousin to get DNA samples they could use to match the blood on the gloves, since Fiona can't get DNA samples from Johnny himself. Irish Blood season 1 episode 3 ends with Fiona Fox and Musa making out during their dinner date in Fiona's new home in Ireland.Major events to expect from Irish Blood season 1 episode 4Following the last episode's events and the Irish Blood season 1 episode 4 synopsis, here are some highlights to expect in the upcoming episode.Mary arrives in Ireland. She's going to convince Fiona to return to America, especially knowing how dangerous her investigation has gotten in Ireland.Mary's blast from the past. Irish Blood season 1 episode 4's synopsis teases a turn of events in Mary's visit to Ireland involving someone she knows from years ago.Another clue for Fiona's investigation into Declan's death. Every episode of the series has brought out a new clue from Declan's briefcase, and episode 4 could continue the same.Stay tuned for more Irish Blood season 1 news and updates as the series continues. Meanwhile, all three previous episodes of the series are now streaming on Acorn TV.