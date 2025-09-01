Irish Blood season 1 episode 5 ending explained: Is Johnny McIntyre out of prison?

Things are heating up in Irish Blood season 1 episode 5 after Father Al's deceit and Minerva's brutal death in the previous episode. However, even with the con-artist priest seemingly out of town, Fiona is still not far from danger. There's a hard drive to find and old enemies to deal with.

While Fiona manages to locate the hard drive, she faces two new problems that further complicate her stay in Ireland. Her father's cottage is being repossessed, and by the end of Irish Blood season 1 episode 5, Johnny McIntyre is out of prison, and he's out for revenge.

Meanwhile, trouble has come for Róisín, and soon the Murphy family could be dealing with another tragedy.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Irish Blood season 1 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

Is Johnny McIntyre out of prison in Irish Blood season 1 episode 5?

Johnny is out of prison (Image via Acorn TV)

Irish Blood season 1 episode 5 ends with Johnny McIntyre getting out of prison, posing another threat to Fiona and her family in Ireland. While his eventual escape was already teased in the episode synopsis, the final moments of episode 5 show how his escape plays out and what it means for the Murphy family.

Back in Irish Blood season 1 episode 3, Fiona managed to pin Siobhan's brother's death on Johnny McIntyre. With enough evidence, the police were able to put him in jail. Since then, he's been biding his time, waiting for the people he's working for to get him out of prison, and it finally happens in episode 5.

A man named Wylie gets him out of his jail cell, along with another cohort, who appears to have dressed up as police officers. Outside of his prison cell, one police officer is already dead, but there's another one awaiting Johnny's verdict on whether he lets him live or not—it's Declan's brother and Fiona's uncle, Finn Murphy.

He's bloody after Wylie and the other man roughed him up when he refused to give the key to Johnny's cell. But that's not the worst of it for Finn because, after Johnny gets out of prison, the first thing he does is aim his gun at Finn's head with the intention of killing him like he did Declan, as he implied in episode 3. That said, Irish Blood season 1 episode 5 closes before Johnny pulls the trigger.

Irish Blood season 1 episode 5: How is Róisín related to the McIntyres?

Irish Blood season 1 episode 5 reveals Róisín's hidden identity. While her father is a Doherty, the surname she uses, her mother belongs to the McIntyre family. This makes Róisín and Johnny cousins, and they appear to have grown up together, once close until Johnny chose a dangerous criminal life.

Róisín is a McIntyre (Image via Acorn TV)

Róisín is from the same dangerous crime family connected to Fiona's investigations, which makes Fiona momentarily distrust the police officers when she finds out about her identity. However, it's also clear to her that Róisín has been helping her since the beginning, so she chooses to trust the other woman.

That said, Róisín doesn't appear to be part of the crime life of the other McIntyres. She has done a great deal to distance herself from them to make a name for herself on the opposite side of the law.

Is Fiona losing her father's cottage in Irish Blood season 1 episode 5?

As Johnny's prison escape casts a shadow over Fiona's future, there's an existing tragedy unfolding in her present life. She's losing the cottage her father has left her in the will. In Irish Blood season 1 episode 5, Fiona finds out that the property is being repossessed.

It turns out Declan has been a gambler and has not changed at all. He owes Siobhan's father a great deal of money because of his gambling, and he used the cottage as collateral. Now, Fiona is losing the place she has called home ever since the reading of her father's will.

Although Siobhan reassures her that she can stay at the cottage for as long as she wants, it doesn't change the fact that she's losing the last bits of what her father has left her.

Catch Irish Blood season 1 episode 5, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Acorn TV.

