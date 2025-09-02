Irish Blood season 1 episode 6 (finale): Release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

With only one episode left in the series, the events of Irish Blood season 1 episode 6 will be highly anticipated by fans who have been engrossed in Fiona Murphy's story and investigation in Ireland. In episode 5, she uncovers mysterious financial statements, and she's waiting to know who might own that money.Irish Blood season 1 episode 6 drops on Acorn TV next Monday, September 8, 2025, at 3:00 am ET to make the first season's ending. With it being the finale, there is a lot to watch out for, especially with Fiona still not finished going through all the things in her father's briefcase and solving her father's death.That said, if the events in the previous episode are anything to go by, Fiona will be closer to the truth before this season ends. But there's trouble with Johnny McIntyre again.When does Irish Blood season 1 episode 6 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIrish Blood season 1 continues its one-episode-per-week release streak until the finale, which means Irish Blood season 1 episode 6 drops next Monday, September 8, 2025, to mark the end of the series. As usual, the final episode will arrive around 3:00 am Eastern Time.Below is the exact release time for the Irish Blood season 1 finale in selected major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease dateRelease timePacific TimeMonday, September 8, 202512 amCentral TimeMonday, September 8, 20252 amEastern TimeMonday, September 8, 20253 amGreenwich Mean TimeMonday, September 8, 20257 amCentral European TimeMonday, September 8, 20259 amEastern European TimeMonday, September 8, 202510 amIndian Standard TimeMonday, September 8, 202512:30 pmJapan Standard TimeMonday, September 8, 20254 pmLike the previous episodes in the series, the Irish Blood season 1 finale will also exclusively be streaming on Acorn TV for those in the US.How many episodes are left in Irish Blood season 1?Irish Blood is a limited series, and for its first season, there are only six episodes. This means that there's only one more episode left in the show. Irish Blood season 1 episode 6 will be the highly anticipated finale for Alicia Silverstone's thriller series and is expected to wrap up all existing storylines.A brief recap of Irish Blood season 1 episode 5It's a mix of good and bad news for Fiona Murphy in Irish Blood season 1 episode 5. She finds the elusive hard drive Minerva is hiding behind the Blessed Mary statue outside her house and uncovers dozens of financial statements believed to be linked to a money laundering scheme.A still from the series (Image via Acorn TV)However, by the end of the episode, she gets the news that her father's cottage is being repossessed. She's losing the home her father left her in the will. Meanwhile, Róisín is suspended after bringing Fiona to investigate a crime scene. It's also revealed that she's a McIntyre and Johnny is her cousin.Even worse, a mysterious person, likely Garda Henderson, smacks her in the head during a stakeout to catch the person planning to steal the hard drive in the evidence room. Irish Blood season 1 episode 5 also shows a man named Wylie breaking Johnny McIntyre from prison. The episode ends with Johnny about to pull the trigger on Fiona's uncle, Finn Murphy.Major events to expect in Irish Blood season 1 episode 6Following the events of the previous episode, here are some highlights fans can expect to play out in the Irish Blood season 1 episode 6.Finn Murphy's fate: Episode 5 ended in a cliffhanger in terms of whether Johnny will really kill Finn or not. Episode 6 will confirm what he decided to do in the name of revenge.More secrets are revealed: The finale's synopsis teases another twist in Fiona's investigation, and it involves her family's connection to the criminal empire she's trying to uncover.Another tragic incident: Episode 6's synopsis teases a sabotaged car rally that ended with tragic consequences, and Fiona will be in the middle of investigating what really happened.Whether or not Fiona can find the truth about her father's death: She's nowhere close to proving that someone murdered her father, or who did it.Stay tuned for the finale episode of Irish Blood season 1 next week on September 8, 2025, only on Acorn TV.