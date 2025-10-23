Is Apple TV+’s Pluribus connected to Breaking Bad? Details explored

Apple TV+'s Pluribus and Breaking Bad have creator and showrunner Vince Gilligan in common. This connection has led fans to wonder if this new series is connected to his universe of brilliant misfits and moral ambiguity. However, although it stars Better Call Saul alum Rhea Seehorn, the show is not related to Breaking Bad in any way, shape, or form.

The new psychological thriller teases something astoundingly different, apart from the stoned crime that shaped Gilligan's past work. Pluribus appears to be more committed to an evolution of dystopian satire and a lot of emotional suspense, carving out its own space among Apple's growing slate of dramas.

Set to premiere on November 7, 2025, on Apple TV+, the show marks Gilligan's first major project since the conclusion of Better Call Saul.

Is Pluribus related to Breaking Bad?

Pluribus is not related to Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul. Despite sharing the same creator, Vince Gilligan, and actress Rhea Seehorn, the show is entirely separate. Gilligan assured in several interviews that Pluribus won't revisit the morally complex universe of Walter White or Saul Goodman.

In his speech at the Writers Guild of America Awards in early 2025, he reaffirmed his focus on writing more good guys, framing this new endeavor as a departure from the glorified villains that had been the hallmark of his earlier work.

In an interview with Variety published on February 15, 2025, he reaffirmed his sentiments by stating:

"I really think we have a lot of power as writers and as actors, as storytellers, artists, to show the world in a way that it either is like that, or it could be like that. What kind of world you want to live in? The closer I get to mortality, I think, as much as I’m proud of Walter White, is that the thing you want first on your tombstone?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on June 10, 2024, Rhea Seehorn deemed Gilligan's new work "a very challenging show." She added that Gilligan's use of genres was even more experimental than that of Better Call Saul.

In a tonal sense, Pluribus is worlds away from Breaking Bad's hard-cut, addiction-based realism. The broader scope of the story and thematic concerns make it all too apparent that the show is an evocative departure, not a sequel or spinoff, and is emblematic of Gilligan's effort to reshape his narrative legacy in a post-Breaking Bad world.

Pluribus: What we know so far

Pluribus focuses on a woman, Carol, played by Rhea Seehorn, who is "the most miserable person on Earth" but, for some unknown reason, finds herself charged with saving the world from happiness. The series is set in a world where happiness has become an epidemic, and Carol's inability to feel happy makes her humankind's unwitting savior of choice.

The narrative is set in a near-futuristic world of political connotations and darkly comedic situations that challenge conformity and emotional suppression. The trailer hints that the show's environment partly drew inspiration from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few teasers also feature enigmatic symbols, Maryland locations, and cryptic messages, alluding to more complex conspiracies involving governance and compliance.

According to an article by Deadline dated February 15, 2025, the Breaking Bad showrunner described the protagonist as completely different from his usual characters.

"She plays someone who’s trying very hard to be good. She’s a bit of a damaged hero, but she’s a hero nonetheless. And it’s just a pleasure to work with her because she’s just the best, and she is so sweet and kind and talented. I can’t say enough good about her," Gilligan stated about Rhea Seehorn.

Where to watch Pluribus: Streaming details and more

Pluribus will exclusively premiere on Apple TV+ on November 7, 2025. American audiences can watch the series via a monthly subscription to Apple TV+ for $9.99, which includes a free seven-day trial for first-time users. Subscribers can watch Pluribus on Apple devices, smart TVs, and web browsers via the Apple TV app, with each episode on offer in 4K UHD and Dolby Vision quality.

Fans can catch the series on Apple TV+ on November 7, 2025.

