Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 4 recap: What past secret haunts Voight?

The haunting photo in Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 4 reveals a personal secret from Hank Voight’s past, a picture of himself as a young boy in a hospital bed. The mysterious envelope left on his car marks the beginning of a deeper storyline that connects his past trauma to his present actions.

Titled Root Cause, the episode aired on October 22, 2025, and explores how Voight’s hidden history resurfaces while Intelligence investigates a violent string of robberies that exposes more than just a criminal motive.

What happened in Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 4?

In Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 4, Voight is required to complete weapons training alongside newcomer Eva Imani, played by Arienne Mandi. When they return to his SUV, Voight finds a yellow envelope on the windshield containing a disturbing photograph — a young boy in a hospital gown. Imani asks about it, but Voight refuses to answer, clearly unsettled by the discovery.

The team is soon called to investigate a series of violent robberies. The suspect, described as a man in a red jacket with curly hair, attacks victims brutally but often apologizes afterward. As the Intelligence Unit, including Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), and Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), follows the leads, the crimes escalate when the suspect kidnaps a woman, only to drop her off at an urgent care center in critical condition. Despite his efforts, she dies.

The suspect is identified as Gary, a man struggling with addiction and emotional instability. His wealthy father, Raymond, distances himself from his son and blames Gary’s girlfriend, Sage, for his downfall. Voight and Imani trace Sage through an AA meeting, where Imani goes undercover, showcasing her skill in deception and empathy. Her convincing portrayal earns her Sage’s trust, leading to a confession that Gary is both abusive and deeply traumatized by his father’s control.

When Intelligence finally corners Gary, Voight tries to de-escalate the situation, but Gary’s mental state deteriorates. He rants about a voice in his head, which is a possible reference to his father, before tragically ending his own life.

Later, Voight and Imani inform Raymond of his son’s death, but his lack of emotion and concern for his granddaughter alarms them both. Voight discreetly alerts Child Services to monitor the family, suspecting ongoing abuse.

The episode closes with Imani opening the mysterious envelope. She realizes the photo shows a young Voight in a 1970s police uniform. This discovery confirms that the envelope’s sender knows intimate details about Voight’s early life, hinting that someone is deliberately forcing him to confront long-buried trauma.

What does the envelope reveal about Voight’s past?

The photograph exposes a side of Hank Voight that has remained hidden throughout Chicago P.D. season 13. For years, Voight has been portrayed as a hardened cop shaped by personal loss and moral conflict. The envelope suggests that his pain began much earlier than viewers imagined, possibly linked to a traumatic event during his youth.

Voight’s reluctance to discuss the photo signals deep emotional repression. While the exact story behind the image is not yet revealed, it symbolizes a personal burden that influences his leadership and his sense of justice. His decision to involve Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) to investigate the source of the envelope without revealing its contents shows his ongoing struggle with vulnerability and control.

Imani’s presence intensifies this conflict. Unlike other members of the Intelligence Unit, she questions Voight directly, pushing him to confront emotions he avoids. Her curiosity and compassion make her a bridge between Voight’s guarded past and his evolving present.

Who is Eva Imani in Chicago P.D. season 13?

Eva Imani’s introduction in Chicago P.D. season 13 represents a fresh narrative shift. Skilled at undercover work and fluent in Arabic, Imani brings a new layer of complexity to the Intelligence Unit. Her backstory, including the revelation that she lost contact with her sister at age eight, parallels Voight’s emotional isolation.

In Root Cause, Imani’s undercover performance at the AA meeting stands out as a defining moment. It not only demonstrates her resourcefulness but also her empathy toward victims and suspects alike. Voight’s growing respect for her reflects his recognition of her instinctive understanding of human pain, something he himself suppresses.

Their partnership also exposes the tension between intuition and secrecy. Imani’s openness contrasts with Voight’s guarded nature, suggesting that she may eventually become the key to unraveling his emotional walls. As Chicago P.D. season 13 progresses, their relationship hints at mutual trust built on shared wounds.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 5 will premiere on October 29, 2025.

