Is Brennan Lee Mulligan leaving Dropout? Circumstances surrounding the comedian's alleged exit explored

American comedian, actor, writer, producer, and game master Brennan Lee Mulligan recently announced his exit from the American comedy subscription streaming service Dropout. In a video uploaded on the Game Changer Shorts channel on YouTube and Instagram on July 15, 2025, Mulligan shared that “effective immediately, I will no longer be with Dropout.tv.”

He explained that his exit had nothing to do with any “bad blood” or “drama” with the service, but because he was making a career shift to making dolls for the American Girl brand. However, according to Distractify and freejobalert.com, the announcement is a joke and is part of the comedy panel show Game Changers’ recent episode.

“This is the hardest video I have ever had to make… There is no bad blood between us, there is no drama. You may be thinking to yourself, Why Brennan, why? As of today, I have dedicated myself to the craft and profession of making custom shoes for American Girl dolls,” Mulligan stated.

Sharing his screams of joy, Brennan showed glimpses of his creation and said he would be making all kinds of doll footwear, including dance shoes, cowboy boots, galoshes, brogues, wingtips, and spats.

“You name a shoe and I’ll show you an American Girl doll shoe. That’s the type of shoe that is the shoe you said,” the comedian excitedly shared.

Several of his fans joined in on the joke, while others were left disappointed and confused.

Exploring further Brennan Lee Mulligan’s recent announcement about Dropout

On Tuesday, Brennan Lee Mulligan jokingly announced he was leaving Dropout to make shoes for dolls and had joined American Dolls to turn his passion into a career.

However, this was just a comedy sketch from Game Changer season 7, episode 8, titled “Fool’s Gold.” The viral YouTube video that shared the clip also links to the full episode.

Regardless, Mulligan made it seem like a real announcement. He shared that famous dolls such as Kit, Melody, and Josephina deserved better footwear.

“Have you seen what they are working with? Dog sh*t, bro. Shoes are a**, not historically accurate. Disproportional, plastic seam on the bottom, looking at these doll shoes makes me so p*ssed I could spit,” Brennan stated.

He further mentioned that English actor Sir Daniel Day-Lewis “left Hollywood to make shoes.” Brennan was referring to the Lincoln actor retiring from acting between 1997 and 2000, and later, from 2017 to 2024, to follow his dreams of becoming a shoemaker in Italy.

“And yeah, he is a tremendously overrated actor, but I am going to make smaller shoes, and I am better than him…” Brennan Lee Mulligan claimed.

He also added, “I love and will always love my Dropout family,” however, his career shift was important.

“Sometimes your heart sings a song so loud that your soul can’t not hear it. I promised myself I would cry, but it’s just not happening. So, for now, it’s gotta be, ‘Bye, intrepid heroes.’ It’s gotta be un-credible. It’s gotta be hell no,” Brennan Lee Mulligan mentioned.

He ended his 2-minute-long video by urging his fans to check out his doll-making website, brennansamericangirldollshoes.com. It has the tagline, “Excellence, craft, being excellent,” alongside a quote from Brennan stating, “I’m better at making shoes than you are at anything.”

Briefly looking at Brennan Lee Mulligan's time at Dropout

For those unaware, Brennan Lee Mulligan joined Dropout’s parent brand, CollegeHumor, in December 2017, as a writer, performer, and producer. Originally, he wrote for Um Actually: The Web Series, before writing for the game show Um, Actually between 2018 and 2020, which was streamed on Dropout.

Other shows on the platform that Mulligan penned include Star Wars parody space saga, Troopers, the mockumentary, Gods of Food, and Who’s the Real Cop?, among others.

He has also appeared on several Dropout shows such as Gastronauts, Very Important People, the comedy panel game show Game Changer, and its spin-off improv series Make Some Noise. Brennan Lee Mulligan was an executive for the latter two shows.

Since 2018, the 37-year-old New Yorker has also been the executive producer, writer, and Dungeon master for the D&D comedy podcast Dimension 20 on Dropout. He hosted The Adventuring Academy on the platform and wrote the viral skit, “Tide CEO,” which won the 2019 Webby Award.

