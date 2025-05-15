Is Charlie Cox attending Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025? Explained

Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025 is a three-day event that pop culture fans may not want to miss. Scheduled from May 16 to May 18, 2025, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, the event promises an unforgettable experience filled with exclusive merchandise, photo ops, celebrity appearances, cosplay events, and more.

From comics and sci-fi to horror, anime, and gaming, the expo provides a variety of events for enthusiasts of all interests. Making it a notable event for pop culture lovers, guests will have the opportunity to meet their favourite creators, actors, and performers.

As for whether Charlie Cox will be attending Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025, the answer is no. Despite fans’ hopes, Charlie Cox will not be attending the event this year. According to a statement from FAN EXPO Philadelphia on May 13, 2025, a last-minute change in his filming schedule led to his absence.

Charlie Cox is not attending Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025

Charlie Cox’s absence from Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025 may come as a disappointment to many fans. Famed for his legendary performance as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Marvel series Daredevil, the actor had intended to attend the expo, but he had to call it off because his filming timetable changed.

Although he tried all he could to ensure his involvement, it just could not be accomodated. Fans of the star may be left wondering with this last-minute modification when they could next meet him. Regrettably, those wishing for a Daredevil reunion at the event will have to search elsewhere for the time being.

More about Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025

Fan Expo Philly 2025 is set to offer more than just meet-and-greets with celebrity guests. Spanning three days, the event will be full of chances for fans to interact with their favorite stars, and partake in interesting events.

Attendees can look forward to live sessions with stars from many pop culture worlds. Among the noteworthy visitors, John Cena, Troy Baker, Jodie Whittaker, Andy Serkis, Kate Mulgrew, and many more are set to help make this event a celebration of all things fandom.

Event tickets can be bought online with options for single-day passes, family passes, and three-day packages. Available in advance, VIP and Ultimate tickets offer early access and special benefits.

Starting on May 16, the event will officially kick off with a unique preview for VIP, Ultimate, and 3-Day pass holders. The regular show hours are as follows: May 16 (Friday) from 4 pm to 9 pm, May 17 (Saturday) from 10 am to 7 pm, and May 18 (Sunday) from 10 am to 5 pm.

A notable site for easy access to the city's lively environment, the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia will host the Fan Expo Philly 2025 event. Apart from cosplay activities, live celebrity panels, and an opportunity to engage with creators, the event can be a paradise for fans of all ages.

The exhibition ensures simple access for those intending their visit in advance by also allowing online ticket purchases.

Stay tuned for further updates related to Fan Expo Philadelphia 2025.

