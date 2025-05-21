Is Jeremy Renner going to return for Hawkeye season 2? 

Jeremy Renner has a significant presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through his role as the Avenger, Hawkeye. The actor has featured in several works under the Marvel franchise, having a series titled Hawkeye (2021) featuring him as the protagonist.

Hawkeye followed Clint Barton/Hawkeye's adventures with Kate Bishop to face his past and overcome his enemies. While discussions continue about the release of Hawkeye Season 2, the actor has given hints that not be present in the new season.

In a podcast interview with High Performance, the actor stated that he will not be returning to Hawkeye Season 2 because he was offered only half the pay from the first season.

Jeremy Renner opened up about his absence from Hawkeye Season 2

Jeremy Renner at 'We Live in Time' Gala Screening - Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 (Image via Getty)

Jeremy Renner featured in an interview on the High Performance Podcast hosted by Jake Humphreys and Damian Hughes recently. The actor spoke in detail about his tragic accident in 2023, his recovery, support, and the emotional experience of it all.

In the interview, Jeremy Renner also shared about his career and projects, where he elaborated on the issue he had with Hawkeye season 2. The actor stated that he was offered to play the titular role for the second season, but at half the payment of what he was given in the first season. This led to rejection of the role on his end.

Talking about the offer, Jeremy said in the interview with High Performance:

"They asked me to do [Hawkeye] season 2, and they offered me half the money. I'm like, 'Well, it's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount. ' "

The actor further shared that the offer was made in a way that felt like a deal rather than a creative project. He said in the podcast:

"This is not Marvel, mind you. This is like, just Disney, not even really Disney. It's just the penny pinchers, the accountants. I don't think they know who I am. They're just doing the deal. That kind of type, most likely."

Such an offer pushed him to step out of Hawkeye season 2.

Jeremy Renner's accident and the rejection of the role in Hawkeye season 2

Jeremy Renner further stated in the podcast interview that this offer happened after his brutal accident two years ago. The actor suffered intense fractures and chest trauma due to a snow plow accident in 2023. He shared that the incident might have led to payment cuts in the official offer.

"Why? Did you think I'm only half the Jeremy 'cause I got ran over? Maybe that's why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?", said Jeremy Renner in the interview with High Performance.

Talking about his attachment to the character, the actor mentioned in the podcast:

"I still love the character and I'd still love to do it. But I had to defend myself. "

Jeremy Renner has been playing the role of Hawkeye since 2011. With his first appearance in Thor (2011), Jeremy's character formed an integral part of the Avengers and their complex missions. While the actor expressed his remorse in not continuing as Hawkeye, he shared that prioritising his health is more important for him now.

"So it's all disheartening that that didn't happen, but that's fine. I'm happy to let that go, because my body is probably thanking me, time and time again, that I'm not doing it right now. But we'll see," stated Jeremy Renner in High Performance podcast.

While the actor's absence from the series might feel incomplete to the fans, it is anticipated to know if there will be some hope in the upcoming Marvel projects.

Watch Hawkeye on Disney+.

