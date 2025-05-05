Is Josh Peck in The Last of Us season 2? Explained

HBO's latest adaptation, The Last of Us season 2, explores the emotional aftermath of Joel’s actions and follows Ellie’s grief and her sense of vengeance. With Abby and other new characters, the season delves into more complex moral questions, while raising the emotional stakes of the narrative and pushing the characters to their breaking point.

Ad

Josh Peck recently made an appearance in HBO's latest adaptation, The Last of Us season 2. In a quick scene at the opening of episode 4, titled Day One, Peck was shown to be part of a flashback to the 2018 Seattle quarantine zone. Playing the role of an unnamed FEDRA soldier, Peck was seen recounting a story to other members of his squad while riding in the back of a military vehicle.

The scene served as a bridge, introducing us to a vital character in the story, Isaac Dixon. Played by Jeffrey Wright, Dixon defied protocol and exited the vehicle. He tossed a grenade into the car and killed everyone, including Peck's character.

Ad

Trending

Josh Peck: personal life and career

Josh Peck (Image via Instagram/@shuapeck)

Josh Peck, born in 1986, is 38 at the time of writing. An article published by Today on July 8, 2008, refers to him as a shy teenager from Hell's Kitchen in New York. As per reports, Peck attempted standup as a youngster, but he later moved to Los Angeles with his mother to give Hollywood a shot.

Ad

His first television role was playing a recurring one on The Amanda Show, where he befriended Drake Bell, another castmate. Eventually, they starred together in the sitcom show Drake & Josh, which was such a hit among young people. He also appeared in the 2007 film Drake & Josh Go Hollywood and spin-off specials, titled Drake & Josh: Really Big Shrimp.

In 2008, Peck was nominated for Favorite Television Actor at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for his work in Drake and Josh. As far as voice acting goes, Josh Peck provided the voice of Eddie in the feature film Ice Age: The Meltdown and Casey Jones in Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He also appeared in a series of David Dobrik vlogs and provided the voice for a member of "The Vlog Squad.".

Ad

His other work as an actor includes Turner & Hooch, Grandfathered, How I Met Your Father, iCarly, and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Josh Peck got married to his girlfriend Paige O'Brien in June 2017 and has three children with her.

Read more: The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 preview: Ellie and Dina continue their journey in Seattle.

Cast and characters of The Last of Us season 2

Ad

The full list of cast and characters who have appeared in The Last of Us season 2 is as follows:

Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams

Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller

Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller

Isabela Merced as Dina

Young Mazino as Jesse

Rutina Wesley as Maria Miller

Merle Dandridge as Marlene

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby Anderson

Spencer Lord as Owen Moore

Ariela Barer as Mel

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon

The Last of Us season 2 is available to stream on HBO Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More