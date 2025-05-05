Is Josh Peck in The Last of Us season 2? Explained

HBO's latest adaptation, The Last of Us season 2, explores the emotional aftermath of Joel’s actions and follows Ellie’s grief and her sense of vengeance. With Abby and other new characters, the season delves into more complex moral questions, while raising the emotional stakes of the narrative and pushing the characters to their breaking point.
Josh Peck recently made an appearance in HBO's latest adaptation, The Last of Us season 2. In a quick scene at the opening of episode 4, titled Day One, Peck was shown to be part of a flashback to the 2018 Seattle quarantine zone. Playing the role of an unnamed FEDRA soldier, Peck was seen recounting a story to other members of his squad while riding in the back of a military vehicle.
The scene served as a bridge, introducing us to a vital character in the story, Isaac Dixon. Played by Jeffrey Wright, Dixon defied protocol and exited the vehicle. He tossed a grenade into the car and killed everyone, including Peck's character.
Josh Peck: personal life and career
Josh Peck, born in 1986, is 38 at the time of writing. An article published by Today on July 8, 2008, refers to him as a shy teenager from Hell's Kitchen in New York. As per reports, Peck attempted standup as a youngster, but he later moved to Los Angeles with his mother to give Hollywood a shot.
His first television role was playing a recurring one on The Amanda Show, where he befriended Drake Bell, another castmate. Eventually, they starred together in the sitcom show Drake & Josh, which was such a hit among young people. He also appeared in the 2007 film Drake & Josh Go Hollywood and spin-off specials, titled Drake & Josh: Really Big Shrimp.
In 2008, Peck was nominated for Favorite Television Actor at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for his work in Drake and Josh. As far as voice acting goes, Josh Peck provided the voice of Eddie in the feature film Ice Age: The Meltdown and Casey Jones in Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He also appeared in a series of David Dobrik vlogs and provided the voice for a member of "The Vlog Squad.".
His other work as an actor includes Turner & Hooch, Grandfathered, How I Met Your Father, iCarly, and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Josh Peck got married to his girlfriend Paige O'Brien in June 2017 and has three children with her.
Read more: The Last of Us season 2 episode 4 preview: Ellie and Dina continue their journey in Seattle.
Cast and characters of The Last of Us season 2
The full list of cast and characters who have appeared in The Last of Us season 2 is as follows:
- Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams
- Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller
- Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller
- Isabela Merced as Dina
- Young Mazino as Jesse
- Rutina Wesley as Maria Miller
- Merle Dandridge as Marlene
- Kaitlyn Dever as Abby Anderson
- Spencer Lord as Owen Moore
- Ariela Barer as Mel
- Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon
The Last of Us season 2 is available to stream on HBO Max.