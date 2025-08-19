Is there a new episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered this week (Aug 20, 2025)? Explained

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered returns with a new episode on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, on Oxygen. Titled Righteous Obsession, this is episode 12 of season 15. The episode revolves around a home invasion that affects a neighborhood and the role of a local business owner in it. The episode will be released at 8 pm local time.

Ad

The show features interviews, proof, and official sources to show real criminal investigations. A man named Milton is found dead in what looks like a break-in in this episode. This gets treated as a home invasion by the police until a witness from another part of the country provides statements to suggest otherwise. The case takes a different turn due to this new knowledge, and the police now have more leads to follow.

Ad

Trending

As mentioned by the official site of Oxygen, a neighbour named Karl dialled 911.

"My next-door neighbor just came and, uh, knocked on my door. When I went to the door she was crying and she said she thinks her husband is dead," Karl said during the call.

Release details and what to expect from Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 15 episode 12

Ad

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 15 episode 12 airs on Oxygen at 8 pm local time on August 20, 2025. A business owner is found dead in this episode during a suspected home invasion. The evidence initially suggests a break-in. However, when a witness from another state reveals additional information, the inquiry goes in a different direction.

The synopsis of the case by Oxygen reads:

"Milton Sawyer, the owner of a North Carolina antique store, was found dead on his bathroom floor after his wife said they were both attacked in a home invasion."

Ad

The story is mostly about how the police handle the new information and the witness's role in the investigation. The episode shows the case materials, witness statements, and police results one after the other.

Read More: Is there a new episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered this week (August 13, 2025)? Explained

Plot of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 15 episode 12

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 15 episode 12 (Image via Unsplash)

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 15 episode 12 follows the story of a tragic home invasion that deeply impacts a local community. The episode focuses on the mysterious death of a business owner, initially believed to be the result of a home invasion gone wrong.

Ad

But as the probe goes on, new information comes to light. A witness from the other side of the country, who doesn't seem likely to have seen the crime, comes forward with important details that could change the whole story.

Cast of the episode

The series features a consistent group of reporters and anchors. The episode Righteous Obsession includes Lester Holt, who regularly introduces and frames the story. Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, and Keith Morrison appear as correspondents, guiding viewers through interviews and case summaries.

Ad

Some of the other actors who have worked on season 15 are Willie Geist, Meredith Vieira, Kate Snow, Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, and Dennis Murphy. In most episodes, they do things like talk to people or look at things. Their jobs change from episode to episode. They each have a different past as a reporter, which changes how the story is told and shown.

Read More: What happened to John Sutton and wife? Brutal attack by vengeful son, explained

Ad

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 15 episode 12 premieres on August 20, 2025, on Oxygen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More