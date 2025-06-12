Is there a new episode of Dateline this week (June 13, 2025)? Explained

Dateline NBC is a long-running news magazine show on NBC, airing since 1992. It covers true crime, mysteries, and investigative stories. Hosted by Lester Holt, with correspondents like Andrea Canning and Keith Morrison, it typically airs new episodes on Fridays at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT. Specials may air on Saturdays or Sundays, and past episodes stream on Peacock.

There is no new episode on June 13, 2025, for Dateline. Instead, the show will re-air an older episode titled The Day Alissa Disappeared, originally broadcast in December 2023.

It examines the 2001 disappearance of 17-year-old Alissa Turney in Phoenix, Arizona. She was initially thought to be a runaway case, but later her case was treated as a homicide. The episode delves into dark family secrets and a shocking courtroom outcome.

The story follows Alissa’s sister Sarah Turney’s advocacy for justice. It includes interviews with detectives, family, and prosecutors. The case remains unsolved, with new evidence pointing to Alissa’s stepfather, Michael Turney, as a suspect.

When and where will the recent episode of Dateline be released?

Dateline's new episode is coming this Friday (Image via Unsplash/@Daniel von Appen)

The episode The Day Alissa Disappeared airs on June 13, 2025, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT on NBC. It is not exclusive to one platform. Viewers can watch live on NBC via cable, satellite, or over the air (OTA) with an antenna. Streaming is available the next day on Peacock or through live TV services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

Below is the table detailing the release schedule of Dateline's The Day Alissa Disappeared across the regions:

Regions (Time Zones) Date Time Eastern Time (ET) June 13, 2025 9 pm Central Time (CT) June 13, 2025 8 pm Pacific Time (PT) June 13, 2025 6 pm Alaska Time (AKT) June 13, 2025 5 pm

Pricing of Platforms:

NBC : Free with cable/satellite subscription or antenna.

: Free with cable/satellite subscription or antenna. Peacock : $7.99/month (Premium with ads), $13.99/month (Premium Plus, ad-free). Annual plans are $79.99 or $139.99.

: $7.99/month (Premium with ads), $13.99/month (Premium Plus, ad-free). Annual plans are $79.99 or $139.99. Hulu + Live TV: Starts at $76.99/month, includes NBC in most markets.

Starts at $76.99/month, includes NBC in most markets. YouTube TV : $72.99/month, includes NBC.

: $72.99/month, includes NBC. Sling TV: $40/month (Sling Blue package), includes NBC in select markets.

The true story behind Dateline’s The Day Alissa Disappeared

The episode The Day Alissa Disappeared, airing June 13, 2025, investigates the May 17, 2001, disappearance of 17-year-old Alissa Turney from Phoenix, Arizona. Alissa, a junior at Paradise Valley High School, worked at Jack in the Box and lived with her stepfather, Michael Turney, and half-sister, Sarah.

As reported by People, Michael reported her missing, claiming she ran away to California after an argument, leaving a note. She left behind her phone, $1,800 in her bank account, and personal items, raising doubts. Initially, police treated it as a runaway case. Michael claimed a call from Alissa on May 24, 2001, from a California payphone, but no recording existed.

In 2006, a false confession by a convicted murderer prompted an investigation.

According to the People's reporting, by 2008, police suspected Michael, finding bombs and a manifesto at his home during a search. He served jail time for 7 years on explosives charges. Alissa’s sister Sarah, then 12, began advocating in 2019 via her podcast Voices for Justice, alleging Michael’s obsession with Alissa, including surveillance cameras and molestation claims.

In 2020, Michael was charged with second-degree murder. In July 2023, charges were dismissed due to insufficient evidence. Alissa’s body remains unfound, and the case remains open.

Michael had installed cameras to monitor Alissa. Her boyfriend, Jon Laakman, confirmed her California dreams. Sarah’s social media efforts led to Michael’s 2020 arrest. The episode features interviews with Detective William Andersen, James Turney, and prosecutor Vince Imbordino, detailing the 24-year mystery.

