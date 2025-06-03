After ten episodes, MobLand gave us a messy, explosive finale, and I'm still not sure who's safe or what's real

MobLand concluded with a finale episode on June 1, 2025. From the much-awaited end of certain characters to unexpected turns in other subplots, the final episode, 'The Beast in Me,' brings varied pivotal moments to viewers. The episode starts and ends with a rawness, expressing the new, rough beginnings that will change the fate of the Harrigan family.

The finale brought much more action from Harry and Kevin's end, ushering in violent twists and a chaotic conclusion to the Harrigans-Stevensons' feud. However, there is so much more explored in the messy, explosive final episode that promises more trouble and tension coming in the way of the surviving characters.

MobLand finale episode: What's really up with Conrad and Maeve?

A still from MobLand (Image via Instagram/@mobland_pplus)

MobLand episode 9 concluded with the Harrigan patriarch and matriarch being imprisoned on suspicion of attempted murder. The grandness of their arrest and the couple's reaction to it set the tone for an adventurous finale ahead.

As the two remain in jail throughout the entire finale episode, their powers and current status in the family remain at an all-time low. Or, that is something the viewers are made to feel.

While in prison, Kevin pays a visit to Conrad, confronting him about his trauma with Rusby and the troubles he faced as his son. He puts forth that it is now his time to lead and decide the next course of action for the Harrigan family. Conrad, in his usual unbothered mindset, doesn't pay much heed to what Kevin says, still looking at him as a weak character.

Kevin's trajectory in the entire season, especially his position at the finale, showcases that there is more power resting in the hands of Kevin now, with Conrad getting slightly restless with this revelation in the finale.

Maeve is still herself even in jail, plotting her next step to regain power in the Harrigan family. She calls Eddie to meet her and asks him to kill Harry and Seraphina, telling him that they brought it all to the family. Calling it a required act for their 'legacy,' she tells Eddie that they need to make their move to put him as the king and her as the queen in the new world order.

The point about her being 'queen' confuses Eddie, which further leads Maeve to tell him that he is the son of Bella and Conrad, not Kevin. Maeve's manipulation doesn't end even till the finale, with her plans and actions still influencing what happens to others in the family.

In a later part of the episode, the call between Conrad and Maeve further confirms this. She calls herself 'Mother Nature' and the entire course of events a mere 'test' for her to see which one is the fittest to lead. She says everyone loves her and turns to her eventually, but she tests them all, including Conrad.

While this all is still much less than the power they yielded throughout the series, Conrad and Maeve seem to be enjoying an upper hand even as arrested criminals. With their release from jail still possible, it can be expected that there could be more to this couple if there is going to be MobLand season 2.

The beginning of some, the ending of many in MobLand

A still from MobLand (Image via Instagram/@mobland_pplus)

MobLand episode 10 panned out to be messy and violent, ushering in multiple victories and losses on both ends. The much-awaited end of Richie Stevenson not only promised an end to his long feud with the Harrigans but also gave an upper hand to the latter in the crime world.

Kevin's new persona indicates one of the most significant beginnings that the finale showcased. From overcoming his past traumas to confronting his parents to gaining a leadership position in the family, there is a lot that Kevin's new beginning could promise if there is more of the series to come.

Seraphina's strength and smartness also win her more power, with Kat McAllister herself approaching the Harrigan daughter in the finale. Eddie, too, has a beginning to experience, but with a negative perspective. Upon findimg out about his real parentage, he charges at Bella, who is rescued by Harry's men just in time. As he makes a leave from the safe house, his evil persona seems to be bringing more trouble ahead.

Harry's quick actions in the finale promised a powerful new chapter for him as he confronted the mole, O'Hara, and executed the end of Richie Stevenson tactically with his team.

However, there is more that comes to an end or a supposed end, which further confuses us about all that happened in the finale. Harry getting stabbed by Jan at the end left the viewers shocked whether he survived or not.

Characters such as Alice and Kiko also lose their lives in the Harrigan-Stevenson fight. While Richie's death is a pivotal ending expected in the series, O'Hara is also killed by Harry in the finale. Planned attacks at O'Hara's office and the safe house also bring Richie's men to an explosive end.

Moving ahead with Harry and Kevin in MobLand

While Conrad and Maeve planned to leave prison, Harry and Kevin's plans and actions put an end to the Stevenson story and brought much more power into their hands.

Kevin's revenge on Rusby and his finding out about Eddie's parentage don't lower his strength. He also makes up with Bella and becomes aware of her troubles with her father. There seems to be hope, power, and leadership written for Kevin ahead, but things could change with Conrad and Maeve's next moves, in case there is a second season of MobLand.

Harry's strong stance in the world of crime grows multifold with the end of Richie. Kat McAllister calls on him to join hands with her and bring an end to the Harrigans, to which he denies. While she points it out as a big mistake on his part, this could mean more troubles coming Harry's way if the story progresses towards a second season. Jan's accidental stabbing of Harry further raises questions about whether he makes it alive or not by the end of the series.

As the characters and the turn of events progressed through the finale, it is difficult to ascertain who is still yielding the power and who is stepping into danger in MobLand.

As Johnny Cash's song, The Beast in Me, plays during the episode, the lyrics sit well with the episode, establishing that all the characters seem to be growing a beast in themselves, adding more confusion about who they are and what comes ahead for them. A possible second season may answer these questions and bring clarity to the fans of the series.

Watch all episodes of MobLand on Paramount+.

