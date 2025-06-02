Is there any possibility of MobLand season 2? Details explored

MobLand season 2 is being awaited by the viewers as the crime series concluded with the finale episode, The Beast in Me, on June 1, 2025. The show follows the London crime family, the Harrigans, and their fixer, Harry, as they face challenges in their feud against the Stevensons.

MobLand episode 10 ended with several revelations, unraveling pieces connected to the larger plot. The series follows not just the crime family wars but also the Harrigans' internal struggles. While the season finale offers some details about the subplots of characters such as Conrad, Maeve, Kevin, Eddie, Harry, and more, there are still some loose ends that need to be connected.

As of now, MobLand season 2 has not been confirmed for renewal. However, the ending of the series and statements by the team give hope for a return of the show.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for MobLand episode 10. Reader's discretion is advised.

Has MobLand season 2 been confirmed for release?

There have not been any official confirmations yet about the renewal of the show for a second season. While the viewers wonder if MobLand season 2 is on the way, the turn of events shown in MobLand episode 10 hint that there is more to the story.

Richie Stevenson finally dies in the finale episode. From Eddie's real parents to Kevin's prominent position in the family, the episode includes several moments that are pivotal to what could happen next. The series ends with an argument between Harry and his wife, Jan. As she expresses her distress of living in danger, she accidentally stabs Harry, and the series ends with him hurt but not dead.

These points add up to indicate that there could be more coming ahead in the form of MobLand season 2. In an interview from April 2025 by The Hollywood Reporter, actor Tom Hardy, who plays Harry in the series, gave hints about a possible MobLand season 2, which could extend the story to international grounds.

"The plan is definitely to see more seasons. The question is: Does it become international?," said Tom Hardy.

Jez Butterworth, one of the writers and executive producers of MobLand, also expressed his wish for a MobLand season 2 in an interview with the New York Post and said:

"I’d like this to run for as long as it fascinates and delights and stimulates an audience. If it’s doing that, then long may it continue.”

All about the MobLand

A still from MobLand (Image via Instagram/@moblan_pplus)

MobLand started airing on March 30, 2025. With a total of ten episodes, the series features actors such as Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Joanne Froggatt, and more. Viewers await to know if they can watch more from the cast through MobLand season 2.

The show gives a deep dive into the crime world and the complicated feuds it holds within. Conrad and Maeve Harrigan lead the Harrigans as a prominent crime family. Their intense altercations and severed ties with the Stevenson family usher in a multitude of trouble for them. Their fixer, Harry Da Souza, is tasked with handling them all for the family.

The official description for the show reads:

"Two warring families based in London whose enterprises stretch all across the globe & the fiercely loyal "fixer" charged with protecting one of them at all costs"

Receiving noteworthy reviews from the global audiences and the critics, MobLand has recorded a significant performance since its release. As of this writing, the show holds an IMDB rating of 8.5/10, voted by around 30K users.

It holds a score of 75% on the review aggregator platform, Rotten Tomatoes. With the audience's anticipation, plot developments, and statements from the team in place, it is awaited to witness if the MobLand season 2 will soon become a reality.

Watch all episodes of MobLand on Paramount+.

