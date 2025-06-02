MobLand season 1: Who wrote the song The Beast in Me? Explained

MobLand season 1 aired its finale on June 1, 2025, on Paramount+. Created by Ronan Bennett, the show stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren. Hardy plays Harry Da Souza, a fixer for the Harrigan crime family, which is at war with the Stevensons.

The plot follows Harry as he tries to protect his family's empire while navigating the complicated underworld. MobLand, directed by Guy Ritchie, Anthony Byrne, and others, looks at the details of crime syndicates, betrayal, and survival.

MobLand season 1 focuses on the escalating conflict between the Harrigan and Stevenson families, two powerful criminal organizations in London. As things get worse, Harry works hard to keep the Harrigans together. It explores what family members sacrifice and how far they will go to protect their legacy. Harry, as a fixer, tries to end the war without more deaths.

MobLand season 1 finale, episode 10, titled The Beast in Me, features Johnny Cash's haunting rendition of the song. The Beast in Me was written by Nicholas Drain Lowe (Nick Lowe) and performed by Johnny Cash, who was his father-in-law.

Everything to know about Nick Lowe: The man behind the song The Beast in Me

Nicholas Drain Lowe is a renowned English singer-songwriter, musician, and producer, born on March 24, 1949. He is known for his work in pub rock, power pop, and new wave. Lowe has become well-known for both his solo albums and his collaborations with other artists over the years.

A versatile musician, Lowe plays guitar, bass guitar, piano, and harmonica. Throughout his career, he has had a lot of hits and done some production work.

One of his notable solo successes is I Love the Sound of Breaking Glass, which became a Top 10 hit in the UK. He also wrote Elvis Costello's hit song (What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding. Lowe began his music career in 1967 when he joined Kippington Lodge, a group that later evolved into Brinsley Schwarz.

After Brinsley Schwarz disbanded, Lowe joined Rockpile and continued to do well, especially with his production work. He later found solo success with the album Labour of Lust, which featured the song Cruel to Be Kind on it.

Lowe also played a key role in producing albums for artists like The Damned and Dr. Feelgood. In his personal life, he married country singer Carlene Carter in 1979, and the two remained close even after their divorce in 1990.

Over the years, Lowe's music has evolved. His most recent albums feature a mix of American roots music, including country, soul, and R&B.

What happened in MobLand season 1 finale?

In MobLand season 1's final episode, titled The Beast in Me, tensions reach their peak as the war between the Harrigan and Stevenson families concludes in a dramatic showdown.

With the death of Richie Stevenson, Harry Da Souza’s master plan finally takes shape, and the battle for control over the criminal empire comes to a head. The episode’s final moments leave viewers on edge, teasing new dangers that could arise in potential future seasons.

One of the significant moments in the finale involves Kevin Harrigan, who begins to make his claim as the rightful heir to the Harrigan crime family. With both of his parents, Conrad and Maeve, behind bars, Kevin moves to take control of the empire.

Kevin’s journey is marked by a personal reckoning, as he confronts past traumas, including the realization that his presumed son, Eddie, is not truly his child. This revelation allows Kevin to disown Eddie, solidifying his path to power.

The episode of MobLand also delves into the growing tension between Harry and Kat McAllister. Kat, a mysterious and powerful figure in the criminal underworld, attempts to manipulate Harry into helping her take down the Harrigans.

However, Harry’s loyalty to the family—especially to Kevin—prevents him from siding with Kat. His refusal sets the stage for future conflicts, as Kat now sees Harry as an adversary. Her thirst for revenge is likely to play a significant role in future seasons. The episode ends on a cliffhanger when Jan, in a fit of rage, accidentally stabs Harry in the chest.

Despite the intense finale, MobLand leaves many questions unanswered. With the Stevensons out of the picture, the Harrigans now face even larger threats from criminal forces beyond their immediate reach.

Kevin’s newfound position of power will be tested as new rivals, including the enigmatic Kat McAllister, emerge. The season ends with the promise of more intrigue and power struggles to come.

MobLand season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+.

