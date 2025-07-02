Is Piers Morgan getting married to Susan Boyle? Viral images debunked

Recently, a rumor circulated online that English journalist and media personality Piers Morgan is reportedly engaged to Scottish singer Susan Boyle and would soon tie the knot after a decade-long courtship. Many Facebook pages began uploading the claim in late June, including the account named TrueLove on June 29, 2025.

“From Secret Crush to Husband and Wife: The Unexpected Love Story of Piers Morgan and Susan Boyle. In a twist no one predicted — yet one that feels strangely destined — British broadcaster Piers Morgan and global singing sensation Susan Boyle have revealed they are not only a couple, but engaged to be married,” the post was captioned.

It was accompanied by a collage of three images of Piers Morgan and Susan Boyle. While two showed them in wedding attire against the backdrop of a church, the third was from an event where they appeared together in the past.

The caption further read:

“After more than a decade in the public eye, both as household names in their own right, the pair have reportedly been quietly dating for years, far from the cameras, red carpets, and relentless media glare. Now, they’re ready to step into the spotlight — this time, together... Watch below.”

Regardless, the now-viral claim is fake. There has been no announcement from either Piers Morgan or Susan Boyle regarding any engagement or potential wedding.

Morgan has, in fact, been married to fellow British journalist, critic, and novelist Celia Walden since June 2010, and the couple share a daughter. Fact-checking website Snopes has also debunked the Facebook post by TrueLove and others as false and fabricated, seemingly shared for the sake of virality and sensationalism.

Piers Morgan is not getting married to Susan Boyle

According to Snopes, the rumor about Piers Morgan and Susan Boyle being secretly engaged and about to get married was originally posted by the Musical Monument page on Facebook. It comprised the same caption and images.

However, it is known for posting parodical and computer-generated content. Notably, the post earned nearly 6,000 reactions and 1,000 comments after being uploaded on June 25, 2025, but it was soon taken down.

Additionally, both Musical Monument and TrueLove posts about Morgan and Boyle were accompanied by external links in the comment section, which led to unverified and potentially misleading articles on blogsites such as thepopularnews.info and litaglobal.com. The articles, too, came with the same write-ups as those on the Facebook posts’ captions.

Meanwhile, Snopes confirmed that search engines such as Google, Yahoo!, DuckDuckGo, and Bing revealed no such news about Morgan and Boyle being engaged to get married, further raising doubts about the credibility of the rumor.

There have also been no substantiated reports of the Piers Morgan Uncensored host getting separated or divorced from his wife, Celia Walden. In fact, the duo keeps appearing on each other's social media.

Additionally, the use of AI-detection tools by Snopes revealed tell-tale signs of visual inconsistencies in the wedding images used on the viral posts.

However, the third image was genuine and could be traced back to a 2010 episode of the ITV1 show, Piers Morgan's Life Stories, where the journalist and Susan Boyle appeared together, following her 2009 fame on the British music reality series, Britain's Got Talent.

While the rumor about Morgan and Boyle can thus be refuted, it is important to note that the Wild Horses singer has previously confessed to having a “crush” on the former Good Morning Britain broadcaster in 2009.

In 2019, during her appearance on Lorraine Kelly’s self-titled show to celebrate her 10 years in the music industry, Susan Boyle was asked whether she still “fancied” Piers. She responded by saying, “a bit,” before adding, she had “grown up” since she first expressed her admiration a decade back.

The following year, Boyle, who has never been married, appeared on the Loose Women show and revealed that she called Morgan “Piersy Baby,” but would not consider sending him a Valentine’s Day card as her crush had turned into a “smash” over the years.

While Piers Morgan never publicly addressed Susan Boyle’s admiration for him, he broke his silence in 2021 after she revealed she was over him. Morgan took to the social networking site X and jokingly wrote, “Crushing,” followed by a teary eye emoji.

Neither Morgan nor Boyle has commented on the latest rumor, as of this writing.

