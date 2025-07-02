What is the alleged phone call drama involving Chrisean Rock and Tia Kemp? Viral online back-and-forth debunked

Chrisean Rock recently created headlines after she reportedly called Tia Kemp on July 1, 2025, at midnight, at around 1 a.m. The Shade Room also acquired a recording of the alleged call where the duo argued. According to Vibe magazine, Rock was reportedly willing to respond to the comments made by Kemp about her parenting skills last month.
Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock responded to the viral clip of the phone call through Instagram the same day, and Hollywood Unlocked obtained glimpses of the same, where Rock confirmed that the call was fake.
Notably, the fake recording obtained by The Shade Room featured Tia Kemp expressing her frustration as she received a call in the middle of the night and told Rock to stop contacting her. Kemp told Rock to show some respect and take care of her baby. Chrisean Rock allegedly responded by saying:
“You don’t know me.”
Tia Kemp seemingly threatened the rapper at one point by saying that she was not Karlissa Saffold Harvey, the mother of Blueface. Notably, Tia shares a child with Blueface, who is currently in prison, as stated by The Express Tribune. Tia continued calling out Rock, warning the latter that she should not call again, and added:
“Bi**h, I got children your motherfu**ing age, if you ever in life think you can raise your hand up at me, bi**h, I’mma lay yo a** out. Your mama better have some insurance bi**h, I got insurance older than you, h*e.”
While responding to the viral call recording, Chrisean Rock referred to Kemp by saying that it was weird for someone to fake a phone call, adding that she would never contact Tia. Chrisean clarified that she does not know Kemp and did not call her, as she stated:
“That’s not me. Right hand on the Bible. That is not me on the phone.”
Tia Kemp commented about Chrisean Rock in a live-streaming video
Chrisean has been in the headlines since last month after she was reportedly removed from Blueface’s house. This happened after Rock allegedly scattered the items in the house, and Blueface addressed the same in a video shared through Instagram.
According to a report by Media Take Out on June 19, 2025, Blueface allegedly claimed on one occasion that his son Chrisean Jr. was having some health problems. Chrisean also criticized Blueface for the claims in a live video and referred to the latter by saying that she has taken care of their son.
In between all these, Tia Kemp seemingly referred to Chrisean Rock’s parenting skills while appearing on a live-streaming video, where she advised Rock to find some help for her child. Apart from this, the social media star and businesswoman stated that Chrisean also needed some help.
Tia mentioned in the live video that Chrisean needs to maintain a distance from online disputes and continued:
“It’s making me mad that this baby can’t run, get down, and walk, and I’m looking at him right here. It’s clear that something is wrong with him. So why she ain’t taking this baby to get some help.”
Chrisean Rock also replied to Kemp in another video, telling the latter to stop commenting on her and describing Tia as an “Auntie.” As mentioned, Rock had allegedly called Kemp to address the comments she made on Chrisean’s parenting. While Rock had already confirmed that she did not contact Tia, Kemp is yet to respond to the same.