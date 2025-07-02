What is the alleged phone call drama involving Chrisean Rock and Tia Kemp? Viral online back-and-forth debunked

Chrisean Rock recently created headlines after she reportedly called Tia Kemp on July 1, 2025, at midnight, at around 1 a.m. The Shade Room also acquired a recording of the alleged call where the duo argued. According to Vibe magazine, Rock was reportedly willing to respond to the comments made by Kemp about her parenting skills last month.

Ad

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock responded to the viral clip of the phone call through Instagram the same day, and Hollywood Unlocked obtained glimpses of the same, where Rock confirmed that the call was fake.

Notably, the fake recording obtained by The Shade Room featured Tia Kemp expressing her frustration as she received a call in the middle of the night and told Rock to stop contacting her. Kemp told Rock to show some respect and take care of her baby. Chrisean Rock allegedly responded by saying:

Ad

Trending

“You don’t know me.”

Tia Kemp seemingly threatened the rapper at one point by saying that she was not Karlissa Saffold Harvey, the mother of Blueface. Notably, Tia shares a child with Blueface, who is currently in prison, as stated by The Express Tribune. Tia continued calling out Rock, warning the latter that she should not call again, and added:

“Bi**h, I got children your motherfu**ing age, if you ever in life think you can raise your hand up at me, bi**h, I’mma lay yo a** out. Your mama better have some insurance bi**h, I got insurance older than you, h*e.”

Ad

Ad

While responding to the viral call recording, Chrisean Rock referred to Kemp by saying that it was weird for someone to fake a phone call, adding that she would never contact Tia. Chrisean clarified that she does not know Kemp and did not call her, as she stated:

“That’s not me. Right hand on the Bible. That is not me on the phone.”

Tia Kemp commented about Chrisean Rock in a live-streaming video

Chrisean has been in the headlines since last month after she was reportedly removed from Blueface’s house. This happened after Rock allegedly scattered the items in the house, and Blueface addressed the same in a video shared through Instagram.

Ad

According to a report by Media Take Out on June 19, 2025, Blueface allegedly claimed on one occasion that his son Chrisean Jr. was having some health problems. Chrisean also criticized Blueface for the claims in a live video and referred to the latter by saying that she has taken care of their son.

Ad

In between all these, Tia Kemp seemingly referred to Chrisean Rock’s parenting skills while appearing on a live-streaming video, where she advised Rock to find some help for her child. Apart from this, the social media star and businesswoman stated that Chrisean also needed some help.

Tia mentioned in the live video that Chrisean needs to maintain a distance from online disputes and continued:

“It’s making me mad that this baby can’t run, get down, and walk, and I’m looking at him right here. It’s clear that something is wrong with him. So why she ain’t taking this baby to get some help.”

Ad

Chrisean Rock also replied to Kemp in another video, telling the latter to stop commenting on her and describing Tia as an “Auntie.” As mentioned, Rock had allegedly called Kemp to address the comments she made on Chrisean’s parenting. While Rock had already confirmed that she did not contact Tia, Kemp is yet to respond to the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More