Is there any possibility of The Glass Dome season 2? Details explored

After a successful release of The Glass Dome season 1, viewers are eager to know if The Glass Dome season 2 is happening any sooner. The first season has gained international acclaim, with its release on April 15, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

The Swedish crime drama, which follows a criminologist searching for a missing girl, has gained a dedicated fanbase. As its popularity grows, questions about the show's continuation have arisen. Fans are hopeful after showrunner Camilla Läckberg addressed the matter.

According to Läckberg, there is already a plan for The Glass Dome season 2. In an interview with Swedish media outlet FilmTopp, published on April 15, 2025, the creator confirmed that she has prepared a synopsis for the second season.

Everything to know about The Glass Dome season 2

The positive reception of The Glass Dome has prompted hopeful discussions about its future. Camilla Läckberg shared an encouraging update, revealing that the storyline for The Glass Dome season 2 is already well thought out.

During an interview with Swedish media outlet FilmTopp, Läckberg explained:

“I always think when I create a TV series that there will be more seasons."

She further emphasized her approach to storytelling, stating:

“I always think about some kind of continuation.”

Läckberg’s foresight in planning for future seasons ensures a smooth narrative progression, avoiding the pitfalls of poorly planned sequels. The show's success has prompted creators to consider a renewal for The Glass Dome season 2, though Netflix has yet to officially confirm a release date.

In her interview, Läckberg spoke about how she values continuity in her stories, noting the importance of maintaining a consistent narrative without losing quality. She said, referencing shows like Lost and Prison Break as examples of how not to continue a series.

“I hate when you have a really great idea for a season, but then you want more seasons, and they’re just like, ‘how are we going to solve this?’”

More about The Glass Dome

The Glass Dome follows Lejla Ness, a criminologist who returns to her small hometown and becomes involved in investigating a missing girl case. The case mirrors her own childhood abduction, drawing her deeper into the mystery.

Set in the made-up town of Granås in Sweden's Dalarna area, the series investigates trauma, loss, and the haunting legacy of the past. Léonie Vincent plays Lejla Ness, Johan Hedenberg plays her adoptive father Valter, and Johan Rheborg plays Tomas, her uncle and police officer.

The first season of The Glass Dome engaged audiences with its plot and rich character development. Lejla confronts her trauma as she investigates her friend's daughter Alicia's disappearance.

The show's story and psychological depth set it apart in the crime genre. Using her suspenseful writing skills, Camilla Läckberg created the series' original storyline.

Comprising six episodes, the first season does not draw from actual events but rather conveys the tension and emotional gravity of its fictional story. The story's unfolding reveals the characters' complexity, which keeps the audience engaged right up to the last moment.

Watch the first season of The Glass Dome exclusively on Netflix. Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Glass Dome season 2 and similar projects as the year progresses.

