Is Ryan Hurst related to Rick Hurst? All about the latter's kids as The Dukes of Hazzard star passes away at 79

Rick Hurst, 79, has passed away from unknown causes on June 26, 2025. He was part of various shows such as The Dukes of Hazzard and Amanda’s. Rick's sons, Ryan and Colin Hurst, are also actors.

Rick’s wife, Candace Kaniecki, confirmed to TMZ that he was in Los Angeles at the time of his death. Hurst’s co-star Ben Jones was the first person to confirm the news of his demise, and his statement was shared through a Facebook page, Cooter’s Pigeon Forge.

The tribute featured Ben Jones writing that it was not easy for him to process Rick Hurst’s death. Ben recalled the time he spent with the Happy Days star over the years and wrote:

“I have known Rick for over 45 years and there wasn’t a minute of that time that he didn’t leave me smiling or laughing. Sure he was a professional comedian, but mostly he just had a heart as big as Texas. He was a fine actor, a splendid comic, and a wonderfully supportive colleague.”

Ben Jones continued by saying that Rick Hurst left a positive impression with his work on The Dukes of Hazzard, adding that Rick won’t stop making people laugh. Ben also mentioned at the end of his statement:

“I don’t know about y’all but I believe in an afterlife, and I can see Rickup there in Heaven with Jimmy Best and Sorrell Booke and Denver Pyle, putting on the funniest show inside those Pearly Gates.”

Actor and singer John Schneider also expressed his grief on Rick’s death through Facebook by writing:

“You were remarkable force for humanity, sanity and comedy my friend. Heaven is a safer and more organized place with you in it. We’ll keep the race going and people laughing until we meet again!”

Rick Hurst was a part of different films and TV shows: Career, children, and other details explained

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rick spent his childhood in Houston. He then completed his higher studies at Tulane University and Temple University, following which he trained himself in acting at the University of Houston under the guidance of a drama teacher, Cecil Pickett.

Rick Hurst’s journey in the acting world started with the CBS sitcom, The Doris Day Show, where he landed a minor role. He then appeared in other shows until he became a popular face after playing Cletus Hogg in The Dukes of Hazzard for three years.

Apart from having a successful career in the entertainment industry, he was a father of two children, Ryan and Collin. While the former was born from the first marriage of Rick to Candace Kaniecki, Collin was born after Rick tied the knot with Shelly Weir.

Rick's son, Ryan, has been working as an actor for more than 30 years. He is best known for portraying Harry “Opie” Winston in the FX series, Sons of Anarchy. He has also played important roles in other shows like Campus Cops, King & Maxwell, Bates Motel, Outsiders, and The Mysterious Benedict Society. He has multiple films in his credits, including The Ladykillers, Rango, Venus and Mars, Desperation Road, and more.

According to IMDb, Rick Hurst’s second son, Collin, has also been active in the same field as his father and brother. He has appeared on a few projects such as Dark Roast, B My Guest, and more.

Late actor Rick Hurst was seen in a few films over the years, including Unholy Rollers, Executive Action, Get Christie Love!, It’s Good to Be Alive, Tunnel Vision, Going Ape!, and more. His list of films also included The Karate Kid and the two sequels directed by John G. Avildsen, where he was featured as an announcer.

He was additionally known for his brief appearances on shows such as Little House on the Prairie, M*A*S*H, Perfect Strangers, Melrose Place, The Client, Evening Shade, Good Grief, 227, and many others.

