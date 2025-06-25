“It’s a big deal and I hope not to f*ck it up”- Diego Luna discusses Trump’s Immigration Policies and more as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Diego Luna took over hosting duties for Jimmy Kimmel Live! as a guest host starting June 24, 2025. He used the platform to deliver a monologue about the importance of immigrants in the U.S., as he condemned President Donald Trump's "authoritarian policies".

Luna stated that he would be hosting the ABC talk show for the whole week in Jimmy Kimmel's absence, and that it was one of his dreams to do so. The actor introduced himself as someone from "a galaxy far, far away called Mexico," listing some of his most popular roles and joking about being "that guy your mom thinks is Pedro Pascal."

The Narcos actor then shared that he wanted to speak out about the immigration-related raids happening in Los Angeles and all across the U.S., stating:

"With everything going on in this country around immigration and authoritarian policies of Donald Trump, it is no small thing that a Mexican is hosting such an important show. It’s a big deal and I really hope not to f*** it up."

Diego Luna condemned Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration

Diego Luna recalled how he found a supportive and uplifting community in Los Angeles, California, when he moved to the U.S. in his 20s after the success of his movie Y tu mamá también. He also expressed his gratitude for having a son whom he claimed is the "only real Mexican-American" in his family.

Since Trump has taken over the office, Los Angeles has been one of the foci for his immigration policies. National Guard troops have also been deployed to "address" anti-ICE protests in the city.

Diego Luna said that the immigrants Trump was so determined to deport were also the ones who had helped rebuild the country every time the need arose.

"I have never been able to fully understand how it is that someone like Donald Trump is able to acquire this level of power. I always struggle to understand how his hate speech can take root in a country whose nature has always been a welcoming one," he said.

Luna also said that undocumented immigrants contributed approximately $96.7 billion in taxes in 2022. He also claimed that this was the kind of information the Trump administration would not want the public to know. He concluded his monologue, saying:

"These have been a dark few weeks. It is not acceptable nor is it normal to separate families. Violence and terror are not okay. Immigrants need to know that their struggle is yours as well."

Diego Luna struck down the possibility of Andor season 3

Andor is one of the most acclaimed TV series in the Star Wars universe.

However, despite achieving global success, Andor will not be renewed for a third season and this is something that Diego Luna, who played Cassian Andor, clarified before season 2 even premiered.

In an interview with Variety in March 2023, Luna said:

"This is the last season for Andor. It is just a two-season show, which is really important for my mental health. But knowing that this is the end, I want to enjoy it and get the best out of this experience."

Andor is available to stream on Disney+.

