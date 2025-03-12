"It's kind of secret you can't tell anyone" — When Simone Ashley shared her experience of being cast in Bridgerton

Simone Ashley once recounted the moment she found out about her casting in the show during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March 2022, ahead of the release of Bridgerton season 2. She told host Jimmy Kimmel:

"I was on a movie at the time, and I was in my trailer when I got a call saying, 'It's kind of secret, you can't tell anyone, but you've got the role.'[...] And then, I get a knock on my trailer calling me to set, so I put my phone down, put it on flight mode because it starts blowing up a bit, and then I go to set, and I'm not allowed to tell anyone."

She further said:

"The show’s season one had just come out, and everyone was kind of talking about it in the cast, like, 'Oh, we watched Bridgerton season one over the weekend. I wonder what's happening in season two.' And I kind of had to just sit there."

The British actress gained widespread recognition when the news emerged that Simone Ashley was cast as the female lead of the second season of the Regency period drama Bridgerton.

Following her role in Bridgerton, Ashley gained more opportunities in mainstream Hollywood. She has since appeared in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid movie, Bridgerton season 3, and most recently, the rom-com Picture This.

Simone Ashley, on the moment she realized she had made it

Simone Ashley at Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 (Image via Getty)

Simone Ashley comes from a Tamil family with a strong academic background. However, she pursued a career in the entertainment industry. She moved from England to California as a teenager to achieve her dreams.

Ashley's first on-screen role was in the fantasy TV series Wolfblood, and she made her feature film debut in 2018's Boogeyman. She also had a recurring role in Netflix's Sex Education, but her career gained wider recognition with Bridgerton.

Ashley realized she made it when she had a surreal experience while staying at a Los Angeles hotel. In the aforementioned interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she recounted her experience, saying:

"I'm staying in a hotel in L.A. and [when I was] checking in and they were like 'Oh, your room is going to be about a 30 minute wait. It's gonna be worth it, we're just sorting some things out and moving rooms. But I think you're really gonna like it.'"

When she checked in, she opened the window to her balcony and found herself face-to-face with a massive Bridgerton billboard featuring her. She added that the hotel might have done it on purpose.

Simone Ashley on what it feels like to reprise her role as Bridgerton season 4

Ashley will appear in the sports action drama film, F1, which is scheduled for release later this year. She will also return as Kate Sharma in the upcoming season of Bridgerton alongside her on-screen husband, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

During a recent interview with Who What Wear published on March 12, 2025, she reflected on how she feels about starring as Kate again. She said:

"I was filming yesterday, actually. It was so nostalgic. We were in the Bridgerton house, and it's wild because life has moved on, but the place stays the same. It's been five, six years since the show started. I've been on it since 2022. So what, three years? But stepping back in feels like no time has passed."

In the interview, she also said that she appreciates the recognition she has gained among young girls who find Kate, a leading lady of color, inspiring.

Simone Ashley's latest rom-com, Picture This, is available to stream on Prime Video. Bridgerton is available for streaming on Netflix.

