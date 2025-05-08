 Johnia Berry's murder: A complete timeline of events 

In December 2004, Johnia Berry, a 21-year-old graduate student at the University of Tennessee, was brutally stabbed in her Knoxville apartment. Berry was attacked while sleeping, suffering over 20 stab wounds before managing to escape her apartment and seek help from neighbours.

Despite her efforts, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after. Her roommate, Jason Aymami, who was also stabbed during the incident, fled and called 911 from a nearby gas station as per an Oxygen report dated November 6, 2022.

The investigation stretched on for nearly three years. Authorities cleared close contacts, including Aymami, after DNA evidence pointed elsewhere. Eventually, Taylor Lee Olson was arrested in 2007 when his DNA matched samples at the scene.

However, before facing trial, Olson died by suicide in jail, leaving behind letters blaming another man, Noah Cox, as per a Knox News report dated March 13, 2015. The case, still marked by unanswered questions, will be revisited in 20/20, airing May 9, 2025, from 9:01 PM to 11:00 PM ET on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

Johnia Berry's murder timeline explored through key events that shaped the investigation

The brutal murder of Johnia Berry in 2004 shocked Knoxville, Tennessee, and left her family grappling with unanswered questions. Although years of investigation led to a suspect, the case remains surrounded by uncertainty. Authorities worked tirelessly to piece together the timeline of events that led to the East Tennessee State University graduate's tragic death.

Johnia Berry was attacked in the early hours of December 6, 2004, inside her Brendon Park apartment. According to investigators, she was stabbed more than 20 times after an intruder broke in and attacked her while she was asleep. Her roommate, Jason Aymami, who was also stabbed, managed to escape and called 911 from a nearby convenience store.

Authorities initially investigated people close to Johnia Berry, including Aymami and Berry's fiancé, Jason White. Both were later cleared. For years, the case stalled despite evidence collected from the scene, including a broken kitchen knife stained with blood from Berry, Aymami, and an unidentified male. Investigators also found a bloody footprint and a trail leading out of the apartment, as per an Oxygen report dated October 25, 2022.

DNA breakthrough leads to the arrest of Taylor Lee Olson

Taylor Lee Olson's DNA matched the blood from the crime scene (Image via Getty)

A significant development came in April 2007 when Taylor Lee Olson was arrested for a probation violation and voluntarily submitted a DNA sample. Tests linked Olson's DNA to the third blood specimen at the crime scene. By September 2007, Olson was charged with first-degree murder.

While Olson initially denied involvement, he later provided conflicting accounts. In one statement, Olson claimed he entered the apartment looking to steal car keys. However, he later suggested that Noah Cox, a friend with whom he spent the evening drinking and breaking into cars, killed Berry. Olson maintained that Cox had joined him and committed the stabbing after a scuffle broke out.

Olson died by suicide in jail in March 2008, five months ahead of his scheduled trial. In letters left behind, he accused Cox of the murder, darkening letters in his note to spell out "Noah Cox." Prosecutors, however, said no forensic evidence tied Cox to the crime scene. As per a report by knoxnews.com dated March 13, 2015, Knox County Assistant District Attorney General Kevin Allen wrote:

"There exists nothing concrete that would place anyone other than Taylor Olson and the victims at the crime scene."

Lingering doubts and a family's ongoing fight

Despite Olson's death and the accusations he left behind, questions remain. Cox denied involvement and repeatedly cooperated with investigators. Tests on a hat found at the scene, which was suspected to be worn by the intruder, found no DNA belonging to him. Still, prosecutors acknowledged the possibility that Olson did not act alone.

For Johnia Berry's mother, Joan Berry, the quest for justice continues. She has since become a vocal advocate for victims' rights, pushing for laws like Marsy's Law to give victims and families a voice in court proceedings. Her advocacy also resulted in the 2007 Johnia Berry Act, requiring DNA samples from individuals arrested for violent felony offenses.

As cited in knoxnews.com, March 13, 2015, Joan Berry said:

"It’ll never be over for us...But maybe we can save someone else from having to go through this."

The legacy of Johnia Berry and her family's mission to help others

The tragedy has since given rise to the Johnia Berry Toy Drive, which supports children in need during the holiday season. Joan Berry leads this annual initiative, helping thousands of families impacted by hardship or violent crime. Joan told wjhl.com in a report dated November 8, 2023, about her daughter's enduring legacy:

"And she I know she’s in heaven smiling down and saying, ‘Way to go. Keep it up’."

To learn more about the murder of Johnia Berry, tune in to 20/20 on May 9, 2025, from 9:01 PM to 11:00 PM ET on ABC, or stream it the following day on Hulu.

