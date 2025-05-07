Evelyn Hernandez's murder: A complete timeline of events

Evelyn Hernandez, a 24-year-old single mother from San Francisco, disappeared on May 1, 2002, shortly before she was due to give birth to her second son. Her five-year-old son, Alex, vanished with her. Months later, her partial remains surfaced in the San Francisco Bay, but Alex was never found.

According to the SF Gate report dated April 30, 2022, investigators learned that Evelyn had spent the day running errands before returning home and speaking to her sister in the evening. The following morning, she and her son were gone without a trace.

Attention to Evelyn Hernandez’s case was limited, especially when compared to the disappearance of Laci Peterson a few months later. Both women were pregnant and found dead under similar circumstances, yet Evelyn’s case received far less media coverage.

Now, Murder Has Two Faces, a Hulu docuseries released May 6, 2025, revisits Evelyn Hernandez’s story. Through renewed public focus, the series examines disparities in case coverage and ongoing questions surrounding her unsolved murder.

Evelyn Hernandez’s murder timeline and how the case remains unsolved

Evelyn Hernandez vanished on May 1, 2002. The 24-year-old single mother from San Francisco was nine months pregnant and preparing for a new chapter in her life. That day, as per reports, she followed her regular routine.

She dropped off her son Alex at Buena Vista Elementary, stopped at her bank, bought a wallet at Ross, and picked up her disability benefits check. Later, Evelyn and Alex returned home. At 9 pm, she spoke with her sister, Reina Solis, about her upcoming baby shower. That marked the final time anyone had contact with her.

Concern arose when Evelyn did not appear at the baby shower her sister had organized. On May 7, her boyfriend, Herman Aguilera, reported her missing. The search began with very few leads. Authorities discovered her wallet in South San Francisco, not far from where Aguilera was employed. This discovery ruled out robbery as a motive, as it still had money and her disability benefits check.

By July 24, 2002, Evelyn Hernandez’s decomposed torso and legs surfaced near the Embarcadero along the San Francisco Bay. DNA confirmed her identity. However, her son Alex was never found. As per a report published May 3, 2003, by SF Gate, Inspector Holly Pera spoke about the missing Alex.

"We don’t know where Alex is. Is this important? Yeah, it’s extremely important. There’s three victims here," she said.

Evelyn Hernandez’s homicide investigation officially began soon after her wallet was found.

Herman Aguilera’s role and the investigation hurdles

The probe quickly focused on Aguilera, who was married and whose wife knew about Evelyn but not about her pregnancy. Aguilera claimed he last saw Evelyn on April 30, when he assembled a bed for Alex. Later, he said he tried to call her but got no response. Aguilera later retained legal counsel and ceased cooperating with authorities. Still, authorities did not name him as a suspect.

Police faced other roadblocks during the investigation. The case lacked a clear crime scene, making forensic evidence scarce. In contrast, the murder of Laci Peterson, which occurred months later, drew swift public attention and triggered a robust investigation. Peterson’s husband was convicted of her murder. Evelyn Hernandez’s case, meanwhile, stalled.

Evelyn’s disappearance echoed Peterson’s case in many ways. Both were pregnant. Both bodies were found in the Bay, missing vital parts. However, Evelyn’s case remained overshadowed. Unlike Peterson, there was no widespread media coverage, extensive police effort, or significant reward announced when Hernandez went missing.

Murder Has Two Faces revisits the overlooked tragedy

The Hulu docuseries Murder Has Two Faces, hosted by Robin Roberts, explores similarities between Evelyn Hernandez’s story and other infamous cases. Roberts spoke about this in a People magazine interview published May 5, 2025.

"It should not matter what you look like. Everyone who is a victim of a crime is deserving of justice," she stated.

The documentary highlights overlooked aspects, such as Evelyn’s struggles as a single mother and systemic gaps in media coverage and police response. It also features the voices of family and friends who have fought to keep her memory alive. One such instance is when her friend Maria Rinaldi, during a vigil in 2003, spoke about not giving up, as per reports by SF Gate dated May 3, 2003.

"We won’t stop until we find out what happened here," she commented.

Evelyn Hernandez’s murder still remains unsolved. The San Francisco Police Department continues to list it as an active cold case. Alex’s whereabouts also remain unknown.

