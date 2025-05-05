What happened to Joyce Chiang? Details explored ahead of Murder Has Two Faces on Hulu

Joyce Chiang, 28, an attorney with the US Immigration and Naturalization Service, disappeared on January 9, 1999, after spending time with friends in Washington, D.C.

The case initially made little headway and remained unsolved for years. Joyce Chiang's body was found in the Potomac River nearly three months later, but the body was in such poor condition that the cause of death could not be determined.

The case remained unsolved for years, with various theories circulating during the investigation. The case has now been featured in Hulu's documentary series Murder Has Two Faces, which also features Chandra Levy's disappearance. The series highlights the disparity in media coverage of such cases.

Murder Has Two Faces is set to release on May 6, 2025, on Hulu.

All about Joyce Chiang's murder explored

Murder Has Two Faces (Representative image via Pexels)

According to The Washington Post, on January 9, 1999, Joyce Chiang stopped at a place in Dupont Circle after spending time with friends and started walking home. The next day, a couple in Anacostia Park found her wallet and turned it over to the park police.

Four days later, when they saw Joyce's photo on the news, they notified the FBI. A search turned up her keys, gloves, and a jacket in the park area.

As per The Washington Post, three months later, a man found Joyce Chiang's decomposed body in the Potomac River. The condition of the body prevented forensics from providing a clear cause of death. Initially, it was ruled a su*cide, but Joyce's family and loved ones rejected this theory and demanded a thorough investigation.

As mentioned in The Mystery Delver, in 2001, when another woman named Chandra Levy disappeared from Washington, D.C., comparisons were again made to Joyce's case. Both were professional, young women who disappeared under similar circumstances. However, the investigation found no evidence linking the two cases, and they were considered separate.

In 2011, Washington D.C. police officially declared Joyce Chiang's death a murder. Police identified two suspects who may have been involved in trying to rob her that night. One of them was already in jail in Maryland, while the other man was in Guyana – which does not have an extradition treaty with the US. No one was charged due to a lack of evidence.

Court proceedings and conviction

Murder Has Two Faces (Representative image via Pexels)

According to The Washington Times, as of now, there has been no trial or conviction in the Joyce Chiang case. Despite two suspects being identified in 2011, no formal case has been filed under the law due to insufficient evidence.

One of the accused is already in jail in a separate case, while the other remains at large in the US, as there is no extradition agreement with Guyana, as per reports.

Joyce Chiang's mysterious disappearance and the recovery of her body puzzled law enforcement agencies for a decade.

The series Murder Has Two Faces examines cases like Joyce Chiang’s, focusing on their investigation and media attention. The case highlighted the challenges law enforcement faces when evidence is limited and legal options are constrained.

To find out more about this murder case, viewers can watch Murder Has Two Faces, which will be released on May 6, 2025, exclusively on Hulu.

