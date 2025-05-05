What happened to Evelyn Hernandez? Details explored ahead of Murder Has Two Faces on Hulu

In May 2002, Evelyn Hernandez, a 24-year-old Salvadorian immigrant living in San Francisco, went missing just days before she was due to give birth. Her five-year-old son Alex also disappeared with her. The case received limited media coverage at the time, despite the circumstances.

Two months later, on July 24, 2002, Hernandez's headless and mutilated body was found in the San Francisco Bay. According to reports, her unborn baby and son are still missing. The case remains unsolved, and no suspects have been identified in the incident.

The true docu-series Murder Has Two Faces, premiering May 6 on Hulu, explores Hernandez's case. The series, hosted by Robin Roberts and directed by Lisa Cortes, highlights cases that reportedly did not receive widespread attention at the time.

Murder Has Two Faces: All about Evelyn Hernandez murder explored

According to SFGATE, Evelyn Hernandez was last contacted on May 1, 2002. Her wallet, containing cash and her paychecks, was later found near a canal in South San Francisco. Police suspected suspicious activity in her disappearance.

As reported by People, on July 24, 2002, Evelyn Hernandez's torso was found in San Francisco Bay. Reportedly, her head and limbs were missing, and her unborn child and son were never found. The case was considered similar to the case of Laci Peterson.

While the Peterson case was widely covered by the national media, Hernandez’s case received comparatively less media coverage, according to multiple reports.

As mentioned in People, during the investigation, police questioned Herman Aguilera, the father of Evelyn Hernandez's unborn child, who was already married. Herman claimed he tried to contact Hernandez that day but received no response. He said he went out looking for her, but then returned home because he thought she was ignoring him. Aguilera was never considered a suspect.

As per People, advocacy groups have cited Evelyn Hernandez's case in discussions about disparities in media and law enforcement responses based on the race and socioeconomic background of the victim. The case has been referenced by advocates seeking broader justice for similar unresolved cases involving missing or murdered women.

Court Proceedings and Sentencing

Murder Has Two Faces will premiere on Hulu on May 6, 2025. (Image via Pexels)

As of now, there have been no court proceedings or convictions in the disappearance and murder of Evelyn Hernandez. The case remains unsolved, and no suspects have been identified or charged. Law enforcement is continuing to try to obtain any new information in the case, as per reports.

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts, in a statement to People, said:

"The hope is people are going to say, ‘Oh my goodness, I knew this to be true’ and know that there is a disparity and it's wrong, and for all of us, those of us in the media, the public, law enforcement, to all take ownership of this and go, this is not right."

"It should not matter what you look like. Everyone who is a victim of a crime is deserving of justice," she added.

The case of Evelyn Hernandez remains open more than two decades after her remains were found in San Francisco Bay. Despite the investigation, no suspects have ever been identified, and her missing son and unborn child have not been found.

The case illustrates investigative challenges in violent crime cases where key evidence or witnesses are limited. The release of Murder Has Two Faces is expected to bring renewed attention to the case.

Law enforcement urges the public to come forward with any information they may have about the case, as the investigation is still active.

To find out more about this case, viewers can watch Murder Has Two Faces, which will premiere on Hulu on May 6, 2025.

