Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 1: Full list of cast in the series

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is set to feature the return of the Nublar Six, the six protagonists from the prequel series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Taking off from where Camp Cretaceous left off, Chaos Theory features the characters (now in their twenties) embroiled in a new conflict and facing off against a mysterious set of foes bent on eliminating them.

Announced in 2024, with a teaser trailer dropping in April of the same year, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory brings to the franchise a host of old and new voices. While some characters and their corresponding voice actors are not yet confirmed, most are likely to reappear. The show is set to release on Netflix on May 24, 2024.

The main cast of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Paul-Mikel Williams as Darius Bowman

Paul Mikel Williams as Darius Bowman in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Image via Netflix)

Paul-Mikel Williams is returning to voice Darius Bowman, the de-facto leader and protagonist of the series. In the original Camp Cretaceous storyline, Darius was one of the six kids chosen to visit a special camp set in Jurassic World because he had won a game.

Darius's geeky knowledge of dinosaurs and his empathy for the ancient reptiles despite their dangerous nature made him an ideal role model for the target demographic. In Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, we see Darius as a paleontologist who reunites with his friends while being wracked with guilt about the fate of one of the Nublar Six.

Sean Giambrone as Ben Pincus

Sean Giambrone as Ben Pincus in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Image via Netflix)

Long-time viewers of Camp Cretaceous would remember Ben as a scared little kid who is suddenly forced to contend with a world his mother had tried to shelter him from. His resilience and friendship with an Ankylosaurus companion help him push through and get stronger.

Sean Giambrone returns to voice Ben in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. In the trailer, he reaches out to Darius. His words act as exposition, and he urges that they reunite with their friends because a mysterious organization was after the Nublar Six.

Raini Rodriguez as Sammy Gutierrez

Raini Rodriguez as Sammy Gutierrez in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Image via Netflix)

Raini Rodriguez, who had played the voice of Sammy Gutierrez, is returning to lend her voice again. Hailing from Texas, Sammy had originally divided fanbases for initially betraying the team before she went through a redemption arc and slowly confessed her feelings to Yasmina Fadoula.

In Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, Sammy is in her twenties and is at her family's ranch. From the trailer, Ben and Darius are likely on their way to reunite with her before the mysterious group of assassins get to her.

Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina "Yaz" Fadoula

Kausar Mohammed as Yazmina Fadoula (Image via Netflix)

Yaz was originally introduced as an introverted athlete who excelled at art but lacked people skills. However, the events of Camp Cretaceous changed all that as she constantly risked her life for her friends, especially Sammy, with whom she had begun a relationship.

Kausar Mohammed returns to voice Yaz in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, and she is seen with Sammy in the trailer. Their relationship had likely lasted the six years that the gang had been away from each other, and we can see more of Yaz outrunning some dinosaurs.

Darren Barnet as Kenji Kon

Darren Barnet replaces Kenji Kone's voice actor (Image via Netflix)

When Camp Cretaceous aired, Kenji had much growing up to do. Struggling with his own insecurities and attempting to mask the same under an irresponsible facade of being the 'cool kid,' Kenji grew to trust his friends more as his existing family revealed their villainous side.

While Ryan Potter played Kenji in the first series, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will see Darren Barnet lend his voice to the character. Kenji is seen rock-have climbing in the trailer and is revealed to have become Darius's adopted brother.

Kiersten Kelly as Brooklynn

Kiersten Kelly as Brooklynn in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Image via Netflix)

Introduced as a wealthy social media influencer in Camp Cretaceous, Brooklynn subverted the trope of the selfish and air-headed 'popular girl' that we have grown to see in children's shows. Instead, her resilience in the face of danger and journalistic skills had been a major asset for her team - something she would continue to explore after the story's events.

In fact, her journalistic attempts to dig dirt up on a corporation seemingly lead her to danger. At the beginning of the trailer, Brooklynn is seen talking in the dark as a dinosaur attacks her from behind. While the trailer seems to point to her death, this is likely a red herring. Jenna Ortega had originally played Brooklynn, but Kiersten Kelly is going to voice her in the sequel.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is set to release on May 24, 2024, to answer the long-pondered-upon question that the franchise has raised - Can dinosaurs and human beings coexist in harmony? However, at the heart of it remains a human-centric story featuring five young adults in their twenties who are forced back into the world they had thought they escaped.